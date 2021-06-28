USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Donates Recent Gains as SA Enters Level 4 Lockdown

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rangebound Ahead of June US NFP
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: Inflation Data May Prompt Fall in EUR/USD Price
2021-06-27 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit $74 ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Demand Optimism
2021-06-28 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls, Crude Oil, OPEC+
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-06-28 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls, Crude Oil, OPEC+
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall After US PCE Data Strengthens Fed Tapering Bets
2021-06-28 04:00:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Performance Contingent on NFP Data
2021-06-26 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Outlook: Unfazed by Political Rout, GBP/USD Picking Up Bullish Momentum
2021-06-28 08:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rangebound Ahead of June US NFP
2021-06-27 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rangebound Ahead of June US NFP
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Dollar Looks for End-of-Week Volatility From Fed's Favorite Inflation Reading
2021-06-25 02:51:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USD back up to resistance, and looks to be tempting a short-term breakout $DXY NFP is the big USD event this week, and PMI on Thursday ahead of the jobs print https://t.co/vMZro8Lqdr https://t.co/WMeWIQeE9t
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/KkAAwTPZRu
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-28
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.01%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 71.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sEa1EiTf3K
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the weekly open! - https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • $EURUSD held resistance around the weekend, now pushing down to a lower-low to kick off this week https://t.co/QWvQtBXA6j https://t.co/JLIzQf57GP
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.21% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.43% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Y31XUf3KWP
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZ5LG7
  • ECB's Weidmann - Wants to discuss conditions under which emergency situation ends from monetary policy point of view - pre-conditions for ending net PEPP are that all major restrictions are lifted and recovery solid
  • - The SNB are committed to moving up the exemption threshold for banks paying negative rates
USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Donates Recent Gains as SA Enters Level 4 Lockdown

USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Donates Recent Gains as SA Enters Level 4 Lockdown

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Rand Dollar Price Action:

  • South Africa enters into level 4 lockdown restrictions, business confidence falls
  • USD/ZAR Volatility remains heightened in anticipation of NFP’s
  • Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis
Advertisement

South Africa has entered into Level 4 lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the new Delta variant that continues to spread panic across the nation. Although USD/ZAR price action has remained on a downward trajectory (YTD) against the US Dollar, the combination of fear and uncertainty is expected to weigh on the volatile Rand, as hopes of a swift economic recovery falter.

USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Donates Recent Gains as SA Enters Level 4 Lockdown

Source: Refinitiv

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

A shift in risk sentiment has provided USD/ZAR bulls the opportunity to regain control over the short-term systemic trend, pushing prices into a level of resistance, formed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the March – June move at 14.23. Although the downward trajectory persists for now, prices remain above both the 20 and 50-Day Moving Average while the Standard Deviation (a measure of volatility) remains heightened.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Donates Recent Gains as SA Enters Level 4 Lockdown

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using IG

Non-Farm Payrolls Takes Center Stage

With global inflationary concerns gaining traction, this Friday’s release of Non-Farm Payrolls has the potential to catalyze price action further, if Non-Farm Payrolls places further pressure for tapering.

USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Donates Recent Gains as SA Enters Level 4 Lockdown

Source: Refinitiv

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Consolidating as Key Resistance Holds
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Consolidating as Key Resistance Holds
2021-06-28 09:30:00
British Pound Price Outlook: Unfazed by Political Rout, GBP/USD Picking Up Bullish Momentum
British Pound Price Outlook: Unfazed by Political Rout, GBP/USD Picking Up Bullish Momentum
2021-06-28 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit $74 ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Demand Optimism
Crude Oil Prices Hit $74 ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Demand Optimism
2021-06-28 06:00:00
Gold Prices Fall After US PCE Data Strengthens Fed Tapering Bets
Gold Prices Fall After US PCE Data Strengthens Fed Tapering Bets
2021-06-28 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USDOLLAR