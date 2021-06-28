USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Donates Recent Gains as SA Enters Level 4 Lockdown

Rand Dollar Price Action:

South Africa enters into level 4 lockdown restrictions, business confidence falls

USD/ZAR Volatility remains heightened in anticipation of NFP’s

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

Advertisement

South Africa has entered into Level 4 lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the new Delta variant that continues to spread panic across the nation. Although USD/ZAR price action has remained on a downward trajectory (YTD) against the US Dollar, the combination of fear and uncertainty is expected to weigh on the volatile Rand, as hopes of a swift economic recovery falter.

Source: Refinitiv

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

A shift in risk sentiment has provided USD/ZAR bulls the opportunity to regain control over the short-term systemic trend, pushing prices into a level of resistance, formed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the March – June move at 14.23. Although the downward trajectory persists for now, prices remain above both the 20 and 50-Day Moving Average while the Standard Deviation (a measure of volatility) remains heightened.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using IG

Non-Farm Payrolls Takes Center Stage

With global inflationary concerns gaining traction, this Friday’s release of Non-Farm Payrolls has the potential to catalyze price action further, if Non-Farm Payrolls places further pressure for tapering.

Source: Refinitiv

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707