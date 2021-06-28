News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rangebound Ahead of June US NFP
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: Inflation Data May Prompt Fall in EUR/USD Price
2021-06-27 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls, Crude Oil, OPEC+
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Meeting, Iran Talks In Focus
2021-06-26 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-06-28 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls, Crude Oil, OPEC+
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall After US PCE Data Strengthens Fed Tapering Bets
2021-06-28 04:00:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Performance Contingent on NFP Data
2021-06-26 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rangebound Ahead of June US NFP
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery at Risk - Pound Levels
2021-06-26 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rangebound Ahead of June US NFP
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Dollar Looks for End-of-Week Volatility From Fed's Favorite Inflation Reading
2021-06-25 02:51:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • "Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.08%) S&P 500 (+0.07%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.13%) [delayed] -BBG"
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/CCwKOVgzVB
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/Mwn9KZ14f1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.10%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 70.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hY7sPs3p6I
  • Gold Prices Fall After US PCE Data Strengthens Fed Tapering Bets https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/28/Gold-Prices-Fall-After-US-PCE-Data-Strengthens-Fed-Tapering-Bets.html https://t.co/gQY6A6VKQ3
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QshEFRbxUZ
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.05% US 500: 0.04% Germany 30: 0.04% FTSE 100: 0.02% France 40: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/FZjHlrXLpN
  • HK trading will resume at 1.30pm as black rainstorm warning is withdrawn
  • (ASEAN Tech) USD Dollar Outlook, Momentum Fading? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP #USD $USDSGD $USDTHB $USDIDR $USDPHP #ASEAN https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/06/28/USD-Dollar-Outlook-Momentum-Fading-USDSGD-USDTHB-USDIDR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/NE4bJgEHmx
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/WpTcjfxKB4
Gold Prices Fall After US PCE Data Strengthens Fed Tapering Bets

Gold Prices Fall After US PCE Data Strengthens Fed Tapering Bets

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices are trading lower on Monday following strong US inflation readings
  • Hawkish-biased comments from the Boston Fed president also weighed on bullion
  • Traders are eyeing $1,750 for support, breaching which may lead to further losses

Gold prices traded mildly lower during Monday’s APAC session, as strong US inflation readings and hawkish-biased comments from Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren spurred a new wave of selling. Prices continued to consolidate in a tight range between $1,760 - $1,795, forming a “Bearish Pennant” pattern. The DXY US Dollar index remains steady, and the 10-year Treasury yield is edging higher - both are exerting downward pressure on gold.

The US core PCE index - the Fed’s key inflation gauge - came in at 3.4% YoY in May. This marks the highest level seen since 1992 as raw materials and labor costs surged against the backdrop of pent-up demand for goods and services. A low-base effect has also contributed to the higher YoY reading. Rising inflationary pressures and a strong economic recovery ignited a debate among Fed officials about when and at what pace the central bankshould scale back its asset purchases and start to raise interest rates.

Eric Rosengren is the latest Fed member who showed a hawkish stance, following St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Dallas’ Robert Kaplan and Atlanta’s Raphael Bostic. Rosengren said that conditions may be met by the end of this year for the Fed to slow down asset purchases, followed by an interest rate hike by the end of 2022. This is even earlier than the June FOMC projection of two rate hikes by the end of 2023.

Gold has been riding the tailwind of the ultra-low interest rate environment and central banks’ quantitative easing since the onset Covid-19 pandemic, and thus it may be more vulnerable to a pullback when the reversal in monetary policy trajectory begins. As a result, near-term momentum may be tilted to the downside as tapering fears weigh.

US Core PCE Index (YoY) – Past 12 Months

Gold Prices Fall After US PCE Data Strengthens Fed Tapering Bets

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Technically, gold prices have likely formed a “Bearish Pennant” as shown on the chart below. A Pennant is a continuation chart pattern, usually seen after a large upward or downward movement and marking brief consolidation before prices continue to move in the direction of the dominant trend. A “Bearish Pennant” hints at further downside potential if prices breach below trendline support.

An immediate support level can be found at $1,750 – the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. The MACD indicator formed a bearish crossover and trended lower, suggesting that bearish momentum is dominating.

Gold Price – Daily Chart

Gold Prices Fall After US PCE Data Strengthens Fed Tapering Bets

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Hits All-Time High, Lifting Hang Seng and ASX 200 Sentiment
S&P 500 Hits All-Time High, Lifting Hang Seng and ASX 200 Sentiment
2021-06-28 01:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Fed Speak & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
Bitcoin (BTC), Fed Speak & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-25 14:53:00
Crypto Outlook: Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Significant Headwinds, Ethereum (ETH) Sticks to Descending Trendline
Crypto Outlook: Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Significant Headwinds, Ethereum (ETH) Sticks to Descending Trendline
2021-06-25 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2021-06-25 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed