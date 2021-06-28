News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rangebound Ahead of June US NFP
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: Inflation Data May Prompt Fall in EUR/USD Price
2021-06-27 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit $74 ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Demand Optimism
2021-06-28 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls, Crude Oil, OPEC+
2021-06-27 16:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-06-28 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls, Crude Oil, OPEC+
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Gold Prices Fall After US PCE Data Strengthens Fed Tapering Bets
2021-06-28 04:00:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Performance Contingent on NFP Data
2021-06-26 19:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: Unfazed by Political Rout, GBP/USD Picking Up Bullish Momentum
2021-06-28 08:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rangebound Ahead of June US NFP
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rangebound Ahead of June US NFP
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Dollar Looks for End-of-Week Volatility From Fed's Favorite Inflation Reading
2021-06-25 02:51:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Consolidating as Key Resistance Holds

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Consolidating as Key Resistance Holds

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points

  • AUD Struggling to Overcome 0.7600
  • AUD/USD in Consolidation Phase

AUD Struggling to Overcome 0.7600

A rather subdued start to the week for markets amid a lack of key macro drivers. In turn, major G10 pairs remain in narrow ranges and as volatility (VIX) drifts lower, tight ranges will persist until later in the week, where we have US ISM figures alongside the latest NFP report. AUD/USD has struggled to overcome resistance at 0.7600, while renewed restrictions in NSW, have not helped matters for the Aussie. That said, restrictions are likely to have a limited impact on the Aussie and instead the focus will be on the upcoming monetary policy decision on July 6th in which the expectation is that the three-year yield target will not be moved to the November 2024 bond, thus maintaining the April 2024 bond as the target bond. Alongside this, in light of the recent stellar employment report, there is also a potential for the RBA to sound less dovish regarding the outlook for monetary policy, signalling a rate hike for 2023 as opposed to 2024.

AUD/USD in Consolidation Phase

Taking the look at the technical front, AUD/USD is in somewhat of a consolidation phase after its recent sell-off. As such, resistance in the pair is situated at 0.7600 and 0.7620, while support resides at 0.7560, which coincides with the 200DMA. In turn, this will likely mark the range for the AUD/USD as we await key market catalysts.

AUD/USD Technical Levels

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Consolidating as Key Resistance Holds

Source: Refintiiv

AUD/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Consolidating as Key Resistance Holds

Source: Refinitiv

British Pound Price Outlook: Unfazed by Political Rout, GBP/USD Picking Up Bullish Momentum
2021-06-28 08:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: Unfazed by Political Rout, GBP/USD Picking Up Bullish Momentum
2021-06-28 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit $74 ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Demand Optimism
2021-06-28 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit $74 ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Demand Optimism
2021-06-28 06:00:00
Gold Prices Fall After US PCE Data Strengthens Fed Tapering Bets
2021-06-28 04:00:00
Gold Prices Fall After US PCE Data Strengthens Fed Tapering Bets
2021-06-28 04:00:00
S&P 500 Hits All-Time High, Lifting Hang Seng and ASX 200 Sentiment
2021-06-28 01:00:00
S&P 500 Hits All-Time High, Lifting Hang Seng and ASX 200 Sentiment
2021-06-28 01:00:00
