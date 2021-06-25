News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels
2021-06-24 17:00:00
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2021-06-25 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Chart Setup Hints at Fading Momentum
2021-06-25 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lift Sentiment for Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
2021-06-25 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-24 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Stokes Fed Rate Hike Bets
2021-06-25 07:06:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps at Fibo Support but Sellers Vigilant
2021-06-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Struggling to Regain Trend Support, US Inflation Data Nears
2021-06-25 08:00:00
GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise
2021-06-24 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Looks for End-of-Week Volatility From Fed's Favorite Inflation Reading
2021-06-25 02:51:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.81%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 70.72%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AcZYvlrDPz
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Quarterly Bulletin due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-25
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY (APR) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 21.7% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-25
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/ej8BfvKvhP
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.88% Gold: 0.36% Oil - US Crude: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZMIZgYhtKC
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0kNdpPogmw
  • 🇫🇷 Unemployment Benefit Claims (MAY) Actual: -133.7K Previous: 65.9K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-25
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.29% US 500: 0.11% FTSE 100: 0.03% Germany 30: -0.09% France 40: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0IHtbaanwG
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Unemployment Benefit Claims (MAY) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 65.9K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-25
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/JaWzeZeH9U
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting

Justin McQueen, Analyst

CAD, USD/CAD, Analysis and Talking Points

  • USD/CAD Pullback From Peak, Oil Prices Underpin Loonie
  • USD/CAD (Inverted) vs Oil Prices

USD/CAD Pullback From Peak, Oil Prices Underpin Loonie

After a good sized pullback from the high 1.24s, USD/CAD has begun to consolidate around the 1.23 handle. A mixture of profit taking from recent USD/CAD shorts, alongside the 55DMA (1.2242) has curbed the pair from further losses. That said, with oil prices extending to fresh multi-year highs, CAD may continue to perform well against the USD, despite 1.2240-50 being well respected. I suspect the bias for now will be to fade the extremes of the recent range.

USD/CAD (Inverted) vs Oil Prices

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting

Source: Refinitiv

The main highlight for today’s session will be the US PCE data (the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation) and should the reading deviate notably from consensus then this can expect to prompt some volatility. Of course, USD bulls will likely to re-engage on a much higher than expected reading, however, with the Federal Reserve adamant that inflation is transitory, I wouldn’t expect this to notably move the needle for the Fed’s outlook.

Looking further out, the key focus for CAD traders will be on next week’s OPEC+ meeting where oil producers will discuss easing production quotas for August. A point to note regarding OPEC+ meetings, expect a plethora of source reports and for that, there is no better place to follow than #OOTT on Twitter.

USD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting

Source: Refinitiv

A Helpful Guide to Support and Resistance Trading

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP/USD) Struggling to Regain Trend Support, US Inflation Data Nears
British Pound (GBP/USD) Struggling to Regain Trend Support, US Inflation Data Nears
2021-06-25 08:00:00
Natural Gas Forecast: Prices Rise as US Heat Wave Drives Demand Narrative
Natural Gas Forecast: Prices Rise as US Heat Wave Drives Demand Narrative
2021-06-25 02:00:00
Dow Jones Rebound May Lift Sentiment for Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
Dow Jones Rebound May Lift Sentiment for Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
2021-06-25 01:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Will USD/CAD Resume its Rally?
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Will USD/CAD Resume its Rally?
2021-06-24 22:00:00
Advertisement