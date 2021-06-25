News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels
2021-06-24 17:00:00
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Chart Setup Hints at Fading Momentum
2021-06-25 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20.
2021-06-24 15:23:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lift Sentiment for Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
2021-06-25 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-24 20:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Stokes Fed Rate Hike Bets
2021-06-25 07:06:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps at Fibo Support but Sellers Vigilant
2021-06-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Struggling to Regain Trend Support, US Inflation Data Nears
2021-06-25 08:00:00
GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise
2021-06-24 11:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Dollar Looks for End-of-Week Volatility From Fed's Favorite Inflation Reading
2021-06-25 02:51:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Struggling to Regain Trend Support, US Inflation Data Nears

British Pound (GBP/USD) Struggling to Regain Trend Support, US Inflation Data Nears

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook

  • GBP/USD at risk of further US dollar strength.
  • IG client sentiment shows a mixed bias.

Sterling traders lightened their positions yesterday in the wake of the Bank of England meeting with hawks left disappointed that the central bank continued to look through current inflationary pressures. Going into the meeting, Sterling traders were long and these positions were soon washed out although the effect on most GBP pairs was minimal. The central bank did note that price pressures were rising and that inflation was expected to exceed 3% ‘for a temporary period’, while bank staff revised up their UK Q2 GDP forecast by 1.5% since the May Report. All told, marginally hawkish but not enough to keep Sterling at its recent levels.

GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise

The daily chart shows GBP/USD now trying to regain the medium-term bullish trendline that has kept the pair moving higher since mid-May 2020. The next driver for GBP/USD will come from the right-hand side of the pair, with the latest look at US inflation later in the session. The core PCE figures, released at 12.30 GMT, are expected to show inflation running hot on a y/y basis – 3.4% exp vs. 3.1% last month – while later in the afternoon, Michigan Consumer Sentiment is also expected to pick up further – 86.5 vs. 82.9 last month. The inflation figure has the ability to move the US dollar on either a beat or miss and should be watched closely.

GBP/USD will remain in a holding pattern ahead of the US data with the pair trading around the multi-month trendline. The pair have moved out of oversold territory, adding some stability, but the 20-day sma has broken below the 50-day sma this week, highlighting short-term weakness. It may be difficult for GBP/USD to reclaim the recent uptrend unless there is a big miss on today’s US data, and a period of consolidation is looking more likely for the next few weeks.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (April 2020 – June 25, 2021)

British Pound (GBP/USD) Struggling to Regain Trend Support, US Inflation Data Nears

Retail trader data show 53.38% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.15 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.20% higher than yesterday and 12.08% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.90% lower than yesterday and 23.84% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

