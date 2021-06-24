News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels
2021-06-24 17:00:00
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20.
2021-06-24 15:23:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-06-24 14:00:00
Wall Street
News
S&P 500 Leaps to All-Time High on Infrastructure Agreement
2021-06-24 17:35:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-23 19:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps at Fibo Support but Sellers Vigilant
2021-06-24 15:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fed Narrative May be Challenged on US PCE, Durable Goods
2021-06-24 04:00:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise
2021-06-24 11:30:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision
2021-06-23 22:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Real Time News
  • US President Biden: - There will be no rise in the gas tax - There are no fees for electric vehicles - This agreement is a significant step toward competing with China
  • US President Biden: - The infrastructure agreement will result in the creation of millions of jobs in the United States - Expenditures will bring long overdue investments
  • USD/MXN sharply lower following a surprise 25 bps rate hike from Banxico $USDMXN https://t.co/muUToFz4uk
  • A surprise 25bp rate hike from the Mexican Central Bank. Sharp $USDMXN drop https://t.co/kuqxcdpGmu
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4.25% Expected: 4% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-24
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.01% US 500: 0.59% France 40: 0.10% Germany 30: 0.04% FTSE 100: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MZpFleFSeB
  • Breakdown of bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal: - Includes $579 billion in new spending - $312 billion for transportation - $266 billion on water, broadband, environmental remediation, power
  • Euro Price Outlook: #Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- $EURUSD Levels - https://t.co/bTtTHvq6kT https://t.co/2rFkQQpOtm
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-24
  • S&P 500 Leaps to All-Time High on Infrastructure Agreement -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/24/sp500-leaps-to-all-time-high-on-infrastructure-agreement.html $SPX $SPY $ES_F #Trading
S&P 500 Leaps to All-Time High on Infrastructure Agreement

S&P 500 Leaps to All-Time High on Infrastructure Agreement

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: S&P 500 INDEX HITS NEW RECORD AS BIDEN, SENATE REACH INFRASTRUCTURE DEAL

  • The S&P 500 Index is on pace to close at a new all-time high as stocks gain ground
  • S&P 500 price action putting in a strong session with news of an infrastructure deal
  • President Biden tweets that a bipartisan infrastructure agreement has been reached
The S&P 500 Index is pacing a 0.6% gain on Thursday and looks set to close at a fresh record high. Stocks have bounced back notably since investors threw a minor tantrum over the threat of Fed tapering last week. This seems to follow FOMC officials like Chair Powell downplaying rate hike risk in his recent congressional testimony.

Volatility has correspondingly normalized, which in turn, appears to be helping risk appetite recover and push stocks back higher. Another bullish catalyst likely propelling S&P 500 price action is President Joe Biden announcing that a bipartisan group of ten senators have come together to forge an infrastructure agreement.

PRESIDENT BIDEN ANNOUNCES INFRASTRUCTURE DEAL HAS BEEN STRUCK

Chart of President Biden Tweet on Reaching Infrastructure Agreement

Republican senator Susan Collins stated that a deal has been reached for the price tag and scope of President Biden’s infrastructure package. Biden acknowledged in a tweet announcing the agreement that he expects the infrastructure deal to create millions of American jobs. It is said that the infrastructure plan agreed upon will cost roughly $560-billion. Congressional leaders have agreed to hold votes on a bipartisan infrastructure package in addition to having a budget resolution that fast-tracks the rest of President Biden’s $4-trillion infrastructure package sometime in July.

S&P 500 INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (18 FEB TO 24 JUN 2021)

SP500 Index Price Chart Stock Market Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The market’s reaction to the infrastructure agreement announcement sees the S&P 500 and other major stock indices like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq extending their advances to session highs. S&P 500 price action currently trades at its upper Bollinger Band near the 4,270-level. Follow-through into the end of the week could prime stocks for an extended breakout to subsequent all-time highs. That said, high-impact event risk posed by the upcoming release of monthly PCE inflation data could spoil the rally by stocks if the data is reported materially hotter-than-expected.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

