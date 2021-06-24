News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels
2021-06-24 17:00:00
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20.
2021-06-24 15:23:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-06-24 14:00:00
Wall Street
News
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-24 20:00:00
S&P 500 Leaps to All-Time High on Infrastructure Agreement
2021-06-24 17:35:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps at Fibo Support but Sellers Vigilant
2021-06-24 15:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fed Narrative May be Challenged on US PCE, Durable Goods
2021-06-24 04:00:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise
2021-06-24 11:30:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision
2021-06-23 22:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Major Banks Pass Fed Stress Test With Flying Colors, Paving the Way for Dividends and Share Buybacks

Major Banks Pass Fed Stress Test With Flying Colors, Paving the Way for Dividends and Share Buybacks

Brendan Fagan,

Federal Reserve Stress Test Results Talking Points

  • Banks passed the annual Federal Reserve stress test with flying colors, highlighting strength of industry
  • Financial services sector outperformance in 2021 may continue with dividends, buybacks set to resume
  • Major banks remained well above minimum capital requirements during a severe economic downturn
The Federal Reserve released the results of its annual stress test on Thursday, with the largest financial institutions in the US showing that they could easily withstand a severe recession. All 23 institutions that were examined remained “well above” the Federal Reserve’s capital requirements during severe economic contractions. Passing the Federal Reserve’s test paves the way for banks to issue dividends and resume share buyback programs beginning June 30.

The scenario portrayed by the Federal Reserve included a 55% drawdown in US equities coupled with 10.85 unemployment, among other criteria. While the industry would return a loss of $474 billion under the circumstances, loss-cushioning capital would remain more than two times the Fed requirement. Given the severity of the economic contraction as a result of the pandemic, banks were prohibited to return capital to investors in order to preserve sufficient levels of capitalization. Those restrictions will now be lifted, according to a Fed statement.

Resumption of share buyback programs and the issuance of dividends will be welcomed by investors in the financial services sector. Financials lagged well behind broader markets during 2020, as central banks across the globe slashed interest rates and economic activity came to a near standstill. Bank stocks have outperformed in 2021, primarily benefitting from a spike in global yields as countries continue to reopen following the pandemic. Despite a recent downturn coinciding with a retreat in Treasury yields, bank outperformance reigns supreme.

S&P 500 vs. XLF YTD Performance

Major Banks Pass Fed Stress Test With Flying Colors, Paving the Way for Dividends and Share Buybacks

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

