GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-24 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fed Narrative May be Challenged on US PCE, Durable Goods
2021-06-24 04:00:00
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-23 19:30:00
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fed Narrative May be Challenged on US PCE, Durable Goods
2021-06-24 04:00:00
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise
2021-06-24 11:30:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision
2021-06-23 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
More View more
GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise

GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USD, BOE Price Analysis & News

  • GBP Bulls Disappointed on 8-1 Vote Split
  • BoE Stick to Transitory Inflation Narrative
  • BoE Pushback Against Early Tightening Calls

BOTTOM LINE: As widely expected the Bank of England maintained current monetary policy in a 9-0 vote with the interest rate left at 0.1%. Once again, Andy Haldane, was the only hawkish dissenter on QE, voting to cut the APF target by GBP 50bln. As a reminder, Haldane will leave his post as Chief Economist after this meeting. As such, given that markets had been positioned for a hawkish surprise, following the recent FOMC meeting with reports doing the rounds that the BoE should scrap QE (The Time Shadow MPC) adding to the crowded long GBP, an 8-1 vote split of QE was subsequently a disappointment for GBP bulls, prompting cable to fall to session lows.

GROWTH: Bank staffs upgraded the level of Q2 GDP by around 1.5ppts since the May report and thus output in June is expected to be around 2.5% below its pre-Covid level. This is largely a reflection of the recent swathes of firm data since the May meeting.

INFLATION: In light of inflation rising above the BoE’s target sooner than expected, the BoE now see inflation likely exceeding 3% (previously saw a peak of 2.5%) for a “temporary” period.

MONETARY POLICY: While central bank’s have begun to shift in a more hawkish manner (most notably the FOMC), the BoE highlighted that policy should lean strongly against downside risks to the outlook and ensure that the recovery was not undermined by a “premature tightening in monetary conditions”. The BoE pushing back against the view that the Bank could look to tighten policy sooner rather than later.

MPC BALANCE: As the only hawk leaves the BoE having failed to convince other members to join his hawkish dissent, focus will begin to grow on the balance of the BoE going forward and at this present time, a replacement has not been announced for Haldane.

GBP/USD Chart: 30-Minute

GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise

Source: Refinitiv

Find Out More on Trading GBP/USD With Our Comprehensive Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
FTSE 100 Outlook: Trendline Support Becomes Resistance as Momentum Shifts
FTSE 100 Outlook: Trendline Support Becomes Resistance as Momentum Shifts
2021-06-24 09:30:00
Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?
Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?
2021-06-24 09:00:00
US Dollar (USD) Price Outlook: Friday's US Inflation Data to Determine Next Move
US Dollar (USD) Price Outlook: Friday's US Inflation Data to Determine Next Move
2021-06-24 08:00:00
Advertisement