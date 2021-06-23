News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Faces Tough Resistance, PMIs Mixed
2021-06-23 08:10:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-23 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb as OPEC+ Plans August Output Hikes, Stockpiles Fall
2021-06-23 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Gain as Powell Appeases Markets
2021-06-23 11:00:00
Dow Jones May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Tapering Fears Ease
2021-06-23 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook - Tepid Recovery Off Important Support Remains Under Pressure
2021-06-23 09:28:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is XAU/USD at Risk of Further Losses?
2021-06-22 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Benefit from UK PMIs
2021-06-23 11:00:00
Nasdaq Record High Doesn't Speak for Risk, Dollar Pairs Look to PMIs
2021-06-23 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (18/JUN) Actual: 2.1% Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
  • Russia has reportedly fired warning shots near British ship in the black sea - IFX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.80%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 70.62%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2FcXE8tjJh
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (18/JUN) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.77% Oil - US Crude: 0.58% Gold: 0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/d8CGl4ujFL
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HGiqUrhQ3l
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/1qaHAS3AjO
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.11% US 500: 0.04% FTSE 100: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.59% France 40: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/GBJbNfvhZ5
  • US Secretary of State Blinken says US believes Nordstream 2 is a threat to energy security in Europe
  • German Foreign Minister says we have made progress in Iran nuclear talks https://t.co/lhCneqTUAP
S&P 500 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Gain as Powell Appeases Markets

S&P 500 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Gain as Powell Appeases Markets

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

S&P 500 ANALYSIS

  • Fed looks to labor market recovery as stocks rally
  • Bond markets ease
  • S&P 500 approaching all-time highs
Advertisement

S&P 500 INDEX CONTINUES BULLISH START TO THE WEEK

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday with the NASDAQ composite closing at an all time high as investors shifted into technology and other growth stocks. Most major stock sectors rose yesterday extending the sharp gains enjoyed a day earlier. Big techs such as Twitter, Facebook and Netflix making notable gains, while Microsoft momentarily traded above the $2 trillion market cap figure. The S&P 500 closed 0.5% higher with 9/11 major sectors in the green (see image below).

Boost your stock market knowledge with our articles on the types of stocks available, how equities impact the economy, and getting started with stock trading.

SECTOR SUMMARY

SPX sector summary

Source: Refinitiv

Assisting in the growth trade was a pullback in bond yields – U.S. treasury yields represent the opportunity cost of investing in U.S. stocks therefore, when bold yields fall U.S. stocks become more attractive (as a rule of thumb) and vice versa.

S&P 500 VS U.S. 10-YEAR BENCHMARK

SPX vs U.S. 10 year benchmark government bond yield

Source: Refinitiv

FED COMMENTS SUPPORTIVE OF EQUITY MARKET GAINS

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testified before the House Committee reiterating the fact that although tapering discussions may be on the cards, the Fed is nowhere near to an interest rate hike. He went on to address inflation concerns which have been higher than previously forecasted but this was not actual inflation but rather supply disruptions causing price spikes in a few elements of the overall inflation construct. Once broader or ‘actual’ inflation is apparent only then will the Fed consider tightening. His fellow colleagues echoed a similar rhetoric which further bolstered the central banks stance and market reaction.

Another important factor regarding future adjustments came from the labor market portion of their mandate with Loretta J. Mester noting that she would like to see job gains for the next several moths before any changes are considered - although she is not part of the current committee for 2021 she will be next year.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

S&P 500Daily Chart:

SPX daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The rally this week has almost recovered all of last weeks losses as prices head toward the 4267.46 swing high. After a break below the rising wedge support line last week (yellow), U.S. equities are back on track for record highs.

Although markets are fundamentally bullish, there could be some hesitancy around this 4267.46 resistance zone. There may be some consolidation between the 4200.00 psychological and 4267.46 regions before adding further directional bias to the index. Bulls will be looking for a daily candle close above the high before further upside may be incited.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI)shows slowing bullish momentum as well as bearish divergence – RSI is gradually declining while price action is moving higher. Generally, bearish divergence is suggestive of a subsequent fall in the market however, there is no defined time period for when this could occur. I would be wary of jumping in on the long side before any confirmation although the current environment remains extremely accommodative with excess liquidity.

From the bearish perspective, the 20-day EMA (purple) will serve as initial support with 4200.00 providing secondary support.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Benefit from UK PMIs
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Benefit from UK PMIs
2021-06-23 11:00:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD Attempts Recovery Above 0.7555
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD Attempts Recovery Above 0.7555
2021-06-23 09:30:00
Gold Price Outlook - Tepid Recovery Off Important Support Remains Under Pressure
Gold Price Outlook - Tepid Recovery Off Important Support Remains Under Pressure
2021-06-23 09:28:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Faces Tough Resistance, PMIs Mixed
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Faces Tough Resistance, PMIs Mixed
2021-06-23 08:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
USDOLLAR
US Tech 100
Wall Street
Mixed