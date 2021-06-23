Manufacturing Activity Surges to a Record High, but Services PMI Cools, US Dollar Retreats

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Faces Tough Resistance, PMIs Mixed
2021-06-23 08:10:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-23 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb as OPEC+ Plans August Output Hikes, Stockpiles Fall
2021-06-23 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
Wall Street
News
S&P 500 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Gain as Powell Appeases Markets
2021-06-23 11:00:00
Dow Jones May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Tapering Fears Ease
2021-06-23 01:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunges into Critical Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-06-23 14:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - Tepid Recovery Off Important Support Remains Under Pressure
2021-06-23 09:28:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Benefit from UK PMIs
2021-06-23 11:00:00
Nasdaq Record High Doesn't Speak for Risk, Dollar Pairs Look to PMIs
2021-06-23 03:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
  AUD/USD bounces back from FOMC selloff. Powell returns to bearish rhetoric after markets react to hawkish FOMC.
  $GBPUSD back at 1.4000
  Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.62% Oil - US Crude: 1.30% Gold: 0.78%
  #Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunges into Critical Support- $XAUUSD Levels
  🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (MAY) Actual: -5.9% Previous: -7.8%
  IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.11%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.98%.
  Global growth trends through June according to the Markit's PMIs show a widening gap in favor of the West. US and European composite PMIs continue to climb while other regions ease. Wonder what this does to the Fed speculation calculation
  Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.81% Silver: 1.56% Gold: 0.76%
  🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (JUN) Actual: 62.6 Expected: 61.5 Previous: 62.1
  Heads Up:🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (MAY) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -5.9%
Manufacturing Activity Surges to a Record High, but Services PMI Cools, US Dollar Retreats

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

PMI SURVEYS KEY POINTS:

  • June Manufacturing PMI surges and climbs to a record high of 62.6 from 62.1 in May
  • Meanwhile, Services PMI decelerates and drops to 64.8 from a historic high of 70.4. Despite the slowdown, this is the second fastest expansion recorded in the report
  • Both surveys suggest economic recovery continues to move forward
Most read: Nasdaq Record High Doesn't Speak for Risk, Dollar Pairs Look to PMIs

Financial information provider IHS Markit published this morning its June Purchasing Managers’ Index surveys. According to the data, Manufacturing PMI continued to gain momentum and climbed from 62.1 to 62.6, a new record high, supported by robust expansions in output and new orders. Consensus expectations called for a decline to 61.5. With the spectacular result, manufacturing activity managed to grow for the 12th consecutive month, a sign that recovery is in full-swing following the worst economic crisis since the great depression.

Elsewhere, Services PMI data showed a slight cooling, with the June reading sliding to 64.8 from a record of 70.4, disappointing forecasts of a 70 print. Despite the small deceleration, services expanded at the second-sharpest pace since data collection started in 2009 as the economy reopened due lower COVID-19 cases, and pent-up demand from healthy consumers fueled spending. In the United States, the services sector is the main engine of the economy, accounting for approximately 70% of total output. For this very reason, market participants tend to follow this and other similar surveys very closely.

The table below from the DailyFX Calendar summarizes all the results of this morning's PMI data

All in all, the PMI results suggest the economic recovery is humming as we head into the summer season and mobility rises significantly. This strong economic picture, however, did not provoke any major moves in the US dollar, but appeared to have reinforced the negative DXY bias in the early morning trade, likely because of slowdown in services.

Check out DailyFX Education to learn more about fundamental analysis

USD (DXY) INDEX 5 MINUTE CHART

DXY reaction to PMI data

In summary and with a longer-term view, a healthy manufacturing and services sector is likely to boost the labor marker as firms ramp up hiring to satisfy consumer demand. As the employment outlook improves, the debate about monetary policy tightening is likely to grow louder, prompting the Fed to start discussing comprehensively “how and when to begin tapering its bond-buying program”. The prospect of stimulus withdrawal could temporarily provoke risk aversion and volatility, but it is unlikely to cause major market disruption in the long run, especially if the economic recovery does not falter.

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

Follow me on Twitter: @DColmanFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

S&P 500 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Gain as Powell Appeases Markets
2021-06-23 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Benefit from UK PMIs
2021-06-23 11:00:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD Attempts Recovery Above 0.7555
2021-06-23 09:30:00
Gold Price Outlook - Tepid Recovery Off Important Support Remains Under Pressure
2021-06-23 09:28:00
