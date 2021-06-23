News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Faces Tough Resistance, PMIs Mixed
2021-06-23 08:10:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-23 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb as OPEC+ Plans August Output Hikes, Stockpiles Fall
2021-06-23 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Tapering Fears Ease
2021-06-23 01:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
2021-06-22 19:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Is XAU/USD at Risk of Further Losses?
2021-06-22 18:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches
2021-06-22 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Record High Doesn't Speak for Risk, Dollar Pairs Look to PMIs
2021-06-23 03:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Mildly Positive Ahead of BoE Meeting
2021-06-22 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IHS Markit "inflation worries have continued to intensify. Record levels of the survey’s price gauges and the further development of capacity constraints hint strongly that CPI has much further to rise after already breaching the BoE's 2% target in May" https://t.co/qRGdhxWfqp
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash (JUN) Actual: 61.7 Expected: 62.8 Previous: 62.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Flash (JUN) Actual: 61.7 Expected: 63 Previous: 62.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash (JUN) Actual: 64.2 Expected: 64 Previous: 65.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/HpGjvYi8eu
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash (JUN) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 62.8 Previous: 62.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash (JUN) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 64 Previous: 65.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Flash (JUN) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 63 Previous: 62.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
  • 🇿🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (MAY) Actual: 5.2% Expected: 5.2% Previous: 4.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
  • 💶 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (JUN) Actual: 63.1 Expected: 62.1 Previous: 63.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Faces Tough Resistance, PMIs Mixed

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Faces Tough Resistance, PMIs Mixed

Justin McQueen, Analyst

EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

  • German PMIs Benefit From Re-opening Effects
  • EUR/USD Upside Faces Tough Resistance

PMI RECAP: French PMI’s printed slightly below expectations. However, the data signals strong back to back monthly growth in output with the French economy enjoying its best quarterly performance since the beginning of 2018, according to IHS Markit. Elsewhere, inflationary pressures continued to pick up as prices paid rose to their strongest pace in nearly a decade.

German PMI’s posted a big beat vs expectations, thanks to the re-opening effects of the German economy. In turn, the composite rose to its highest level since March 2011. Similar to the French PMI, average prices charged for goods and services accelerated to record levels.

Euro Area PMIs:

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Faces Tough Resistance, PMIs Mixed

Source: DailyFX

EUR/USD: While German PMI’s has taken the pair back to intra-day highs, there are hurdles ahead for further upside. As I stated on Monday, resistance is situated at 1.1950 and 1.1990 which are likely areas where traders will attempt to fade gains. A stabilisation in risk sentiment and a plethora of Fed members reiterating that substantial progress is still needed highlights the fact that much of last week’s USD surge had been fuelled by an unwind of USD short positioning. That being said, today’s PMIs are unlikely to alter the outlook for EUR/USD with the narrative surrounding Fed-ECB policy divergence likely to become a key driver.

EUR/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Faces Tough Resistance, PMIs Mixed

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Climb as OPEC+ Plans August Output Hikes, Stockpiles Fall
Crude Oil Prices Climb as OPEC+ Plans August Output Hikes, Stockpiles Fall
2021-06-23 06:00:00
Natural Gas Forecast: Prices Rise as US Heat Wave Drives Demand Narrative
Natural Gas Forecast: Prices Rise as US Heat Wave Drives Demand Narrative
2021-06-23 02:00:00
Dow Jones May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Tapering Fears Ease
Dow Jones May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Tapering Fears Ease
2021-06-23 01:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaches, Reclaims $30k in a Wild Day for Crypto
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaches, Reclaims $30k in a Wild Day for Crypto
2021-06-22 20:00:00
Advertisement