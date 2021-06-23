News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Faces Tough Resistance, PMIs Mixed
2021-06-23 08:10:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-23 05:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb as OPEC+ Plans August Output Hikes, Stockpiles Fall
2021-06-23 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
News
S&P 500 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Gain as Powell Appeases Markets
2021-06-23 11:00:00
Dow Jones May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Tapering Fears Ease
2021-06-23 01:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook - Tepid Recovery Off Important Support Remains Under Pressure
2021-06-23 09:28:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is XAU/USD at Risk of Further Losses?
2021-06-22 18:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Benefit from UK PMIs
2021-06-23 11:00:00
Nasdaq Record High Doesn't Speak for Risk, Dollar Pairs Look to PMIs
2021-06-23 03:00:00
News
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (18/JUN) Actual: 2.1% Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
  • Russia has reportedly fired warning shots near British ship in the black sea - IFX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.80%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 70.62%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2FcXE8tjJh
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (18/JUN) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.77% Oil - US Crude: 0.58% Gold: 0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/d8CGl4ujFL
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HGiqUrhQ3l
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/1qaHAS3AjO
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.11% US 500: 0.04% FTSE 100: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.59% France 40: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/GBJbNfvhZ5
  • US Secretary of State Blinken says US believes Nordstream 2 is a threat to energy security in Europe
  • German Foreign Minister says we have made progress in Iran nuclear talks https://t.co/lhCneqTUAP
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Benefit from UK PMIs

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Benefit from UK PMIs

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • UK employment growth hit a record high in June, amid sharply rising workloads, and inflationary pressures also strengthened, according to the latest UK purchasing managers’ indexes.
  • That’s positive for GBP/USD, which could touch 1.40 ahead of or soon after Thursday’s monetary policy announcement by the Bank of England.
GBP/USD outlook positive

GBP/USD is unlikely to move far ahead of Thursday’s monetary policy announcement by the Bank of England but the near-term outlook remains broadly positive and the pair looks to be heading towards 1.40 before, or perhaps soon after, the Bank’s monetary policy committee concludes its meeting.

That broadly positive outlook has been bolstered by the latest UK purchasing managers’ indexes. “June saw further strong growth in output across the UK private sector The overall expansion in activity was only slightly slower than the record posted in May and among the fastest since the series began in January 1998,” commented IHS Markit and CIPS, which compile the data. “Marked increases in output were seen across both the manufacturing and service sectors as the economy continued to reopen following the Covid-19 lockdown earlier in the year,” they added.

UK PMIs for June

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Benefit from UK PMIs

Source: DailyFX calendar (You can click on it for a larger image)

Bank of England to warn on UK inflation?

The statistics add to the pressures on the Bank’s monetary policy committee to wind down its stimulus measures – a positive for GBP – although that remains far away. In the meantime, the focus Thursday will be on whether the Bank warns about the latest increase in UK inflation and, if it does, that too will be positive for Sterling as analysts consider the possibility of a tightening of monetary policy earlier than currently expected.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (June 11-23, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Benefit from UK PMIs

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Looking for a forex trader’s guide to the Bank of England? You can find one here

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

