News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
News
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.
2021-06-22 09:23:00
Dollar Breakout and Dow Collapse Starting to Pull Back on the Enthusiasm
2021-06-22 03:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches
2021-06-22 09:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Mildly Positive Ahead of BoE Meeting
2021-06-22 08:00:00
Dollar Breakout and Dow Collapse Starting to Pull Back on the Enthusiasm
2021-06-22 03:00:00
News
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
  • BoE's Haskel (Dove) has been appointed for a second term Catherine Mann appointed to the BoE's MPC and will replace Vlieghe who is leaving the MPC in August
  • Traders focus a lot of their energy on spotting the perfect time to enter a trade. While this is important, it is ultimately where traders choose to exit trades that will determine success. Learn about the three types of trading exit strategies here: https://t.co/muYkTNXH7s https://t.co/NegC8Mfbq8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 85.96%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 68.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/T9v0aosH41
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Copom Meeting Minutes due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-22
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/2Msf0Dma64
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.01% Silver: -0.05% Oil - US Crude: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/kfGYnBnPzL
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.40% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/uguqoq37JO
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.17% Wall Street: -0.09% US 500: -0.12% France 40: -0.16% Germany 30: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/D92F7Uappm
  • Russian Energy Source says good timing to further ease oil cuts in August, despite expected Iranian oil export return as market is in deficit https://t.co/zlm46bMcWN
  • Citi have lowered their 3-month gold target by $50/oz to $1750 - Maintains 12-month forecast of sub $1600 $XAU
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence has fallen since the Federal Reserve surprised markets last week by being unexpectedly hawkish.
  • That has boosted the US Dollar all round and, while it is now off its highs, it continues to look firm against the Japanese Yen.
  • There is a warning signal though from retail trader positioning data, which are sending out a contrarian bearish signal on USD/JPY.
Trader confidence battered

Traders continue to prefer safe havens to riskier assets in the wake of last week’s surprisingly hawkish comments by the Federal Reserve. That has boosted the US Dollar all round and, even though it has eased from the highs against many other currencies, it continues to trend higher against the Japanese Yen.

At DailyFX, though, we take a contrarian view of retail trader positioning and that means the near-term outlook for USD/JPY could be negative judging by the latest IG client sentiment data.

Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar

Source: DailyFX (You can click on the chart for a larger image

The retail trader data show 47.83% of traders are net-long, with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.09 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.33% higher than yesterday and 7.93% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.23% higher than yesterday and 12.72% lower than last week.

Here at DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view of crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

Sentiment Indicators: Using IG Client Sentiment Data

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

