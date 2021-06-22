Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar

Market sentiment analysis:

Trader confidence has fallen since the Federal Reserve surprised markets last week by being unexpectedly hawkish.

That has boosted the US Dollar all round and, while it is now off its highs, it continues to look firm against the Japanese Yen

There is a warning signal though from retail trader positioning data, which are sending out a contrarian bearish signal on USD/JPY

Trader confidence battered

At DailyFX, though, we take a contrarian view of retail trader positioning and that means the near-term outlook for USD/JPY could be negative judging by the latest IG client sentiment data.

Source: DailyFX (You can click on the chart for a larger image

The retail trader data show 47.83% of traders are net-long, with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.09 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.33% higher than yesterday and 7.93% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.23% higher than yesterday and 12.72% lower than last week.

Here at DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view of crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex