Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as Tapering Fears Ease, Hang Seng and ASX 200 Climb

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Scenario Remains Intact amid Strengthening Demand
2021-06-19 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
2021-06-21 19:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-21 19:20:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price to Recover if Fed Rate Hike Risk & USD Strength Ebb
2021-06-21 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Searching for Support After Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-21 18:18:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 2021 High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2021-06-21 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cmUacZR1bK
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 87.12%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.18%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WKmgAjSLWR
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/3rXsyuSemd
  • Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as Tapering Fears Ease, Hang Seng and ASX 200 Climb https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/22/Nasdaq-100-Rebounds-as-Tapering-Fears-Ease-Hang-Seng-and-ASX-200-Climb.html https://t.co/NZxRtj3rNa
  • ANZ Bank sees New Zealand house prices increasing by 0.7% in 2022 - BBG
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/9ZUHvkEw7R
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/aGz502atu0
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/OibiizbywE
  • Wall Street futures pointing slightly higher heading into morning Tuesday APAC trade: Dow Jones (+0.19%) S&P (+0.16%) Nasdaq (+0.11%) -BBG
  • Get our analysts’ view on the key fundamentals for Oil in Q2. Download now. https://t.co/bXrPHkaSCn https://t.co/3CjqFS8nZn
Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as Tapering Fears Ease, Hang Seng and ASX 200 Climb

Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as Tapering Fears Ease, Hang Seng and ASX 200 Climb

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

NASDAQ 100, HANG SENG INDEX, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +1.76%, +1.40% and +0.62% respectively
  • Cyclical-linked energy, financials and industrial sectors underperformed as inflation fears abated
  • Futures in Japan and Australia are edging higher, leading a rebound among APAC markets

Nasdaq 100, Powell’s Comment, USD, Bitcoin, Asia-Pacific at Open:

Wall Street stocks rebounded strongly on Monday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s written comments boosted market confidence. He said inflation had picked up but should move back to the central bank’s long-term target of 2 percent once supply imbalances resolve. It suggests that the recent spike in inflation may be “transitory” and thus the Fed may be patient in raising interest rates. Powell’s dovish stance helped to alleviate market fears about tapering after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard hinted that rate hikes may start as soon as in the end of 2022 during a TV interview on Friday.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with reflation-linked energy (+4.29%), financials (+2.35%) and industrials (+2.21%) outperforming. The Nasdaq 100 index closed a hair below its all-time high of 14,163, lifted by large-cap stocks such as ASML (+1.43%), Alphabet (+1.42%) and Apple (+1.41%). The upcoming earnings season could provide the stock market another boost as analysts forecasted a solid period of earnings growth. This may pave the way for Nasdaq 100 to attempt higher highs in the weeks to come.

Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as Tapering Fears Ease, Hang Seng and ASX 200 Climb

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

The DXY US Dollar index pulled back 0.5% from a two-month high overnight, alleviating pressure on commodities and sending crude oil prices to their highest levels seen since October 2018. Strong crude oil prices may bolster the appeal of commodity-linked currencies such as the Canadian Dollar and Norwegian Krone. Gold prices also rebounded mildly, but the overall trend appears to have tilted to the downside after the recent selloff.

Bitcoin fell more than 11% over the last 24 hours to the 31k area after Chinese authorities tightened restrictions in mining the digital token. Many Bitcoin mines were closed in the Sichuan province over the weekend amid an intensified crackdown against the cryptocurrency. More than 90% of the country’s mining capacity will be shut down in the near term, which may have a significant impact on prices as China accounts for around 70% of the world’s Bitcoin mining capacity.

Asia-Pacific markets look set to trade higher today. Futures in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and India are in the green, whereas those in mainland China, South Korea and Malaysia are in the red.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) underperformed regional peers recently after President Joe Biden banned investment in a widened list of 59 Chinese companies with alleged ties to the defense or surveillance technology sectors. Alibaba and Tencent ADRs fell 0.58% and 1.80% respectively overnight, trading at small discounts to their Hong Kong listings. This suggest that financials stocks may outperform technology ones today.

Australia’s ASX 200 index opened 0.66%, led by financials (+1.08%), materials (+0.98%), utilities (+0.77%) and information technology (+0.54%) sectors. The index may further benefit from a rebound in metal prices as the US Dollar retreated from a two-month high.

Nasdaq 100 IndexTechnical Analysis

The Nasdaq 100 index breached a key resistance level of 14,013 and thus opened the door for further upside potential. Prices may aim higher highs in the days to come as the overall trend remains bullish-biased. The previous resistance has now become an immediate support. The MACD indicator is trending higher, suggesting that upward momentum is prevailing.

Nasdaq 100 IndexDaily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as Tapering Fears Ease, Hang Seng and ASX 200 Climb

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index failed to breach the neckline of the “Double Bottom” pattern and has since entered a technical pullback. Prices may continue to range bound between 28,300 and 29,350 waiting for fresh catalyst. The MACD indicator is trending lower, suggesting that momentum may be tilted to the downside.

Hang Seng IndexDaily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as Tapering Fears Ease, Hang Seng and ASX 200 Climb

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index pulled back from its all-time highs this week and entered a technical correction. Immediate support levels can be found at the 20-day SMA line (7,234) and then 7,200 – the 127.2% Fibonacci extension. The overall bullish trend remains intact as suggested by the upward-sloped SMA lines. The MACD oscillator formed a bearish crossover however, suggesting that bullish momentum may be fading.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as Tapering Fears Ease, Hang Seng and ASX 200 Climb

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price to Recover if Fed Rate Hike Risk & USD Strength Ebb
Gold Price to Recover if Fed Rate Hike Risk & USD Strength Ebb
2021-06-21 22:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
2021-06-21 19:30:00
USD/ZAR Forecast: SA Rand Pulling Back After Hawkish Fed Scare
USD/ZAR Forecast: SA Rand Pulling Back After Hawkish Fed Scare
2021-06-21 13:42:00
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
2021-06-21 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
US Tech 100
Hong Kong HS50
Bitcoin