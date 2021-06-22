Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.
2021-06-22 09:23:00
Dollar Breakout and Dow Collapse Starting to Pull Back on the Enthusiasm
2021-06-22 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches
2021-06-22 09:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Mildly Positive Ahead of BoE Meeting
2021-06-22 08:00:00
Dollar Breakout and Dow Collapse Starting to Pull Back on the Enthusiasm
2021-06-22 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 2021 High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2021-06-21 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ECB's Rehn says Q2 data points to fairly fast recovery in the Euro Area - PEPP's purchasing is adaptable and based on market conditions
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/mz97RBVZsc
  • Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Wall Street strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zHP8YwGowv
  • Coming up at half past: my weekly webinar in which I'll give my opinions on the charts, look at the confidence data on the calendar this week and at the @IGcom client sentiment numbers. Please join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars
  • OPEC+ is discussing the possibility of further boosting oil output from August, no decision on volumes as of yet - OPEC+ source
  • Ethereum testing its 200DMA once again $ETH https://t.co/d99hqSGOaS
  • Alts getting hammered again. #btc #bch #eth #xlm #cryptocurrencies @DailyFX https://t.co/3KcFB6cc8q
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/0nKMfydkc8
  • Heads Up:🇹🇼 Unemployment Rate (MAY) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.71% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-22
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 86.05%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 69.83%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/e2qZBDMNqV
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • Gold acts as a hedge for central bank inaction
  • XAU/USD nearing key area of support

Gold (XAU/USD) has been unable to hold bullish momentum going into Tuesday’s session after recovering from the worst drop since August 2020 last week. The Fed’s acknowledgment regarding inflationary pressures has served to prove that gold isn’t so much a hedge against inflation but rather a hedge against Central Bank inaction.

This week is full of Fed speeches and markets are likely to be paying close attention. With Powell due to speak this afternoon, Kaplan, Bullard and Williams stayed on script yesterday and reiterated that inflation is expected to be transitory, given how current price pressures are mostly driven by the reopening of the economy and that there is still room for more recovery before stimulus is withdrawn. If Powell sticks to this narrative much longer, market participants may start to believe that he is making the mistake of being too dovish for too long, which would be a good thing for gold prices.

Alternatively, a more hawkish Fed going forward is likely to keep gold prices under pressure. US Dollar price action has been key for XAU/USD performance and there is still bullish momentum in the Dollar Index (DXY) despite last week’s surge seeming overextended, which is causing gold to retreat again this morning.

Advertisement

XAU/USD Daily chart

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches

Source: Refinitiv

Friday’s pullbackcame to rest at a previous area of key support between 1,762 and 1,755, which served as a bottom for the extension seen in April. Today’s pullback may find further support at the 23.6% Fibonacci (1,770) as the stochastic oscillator is showing strong oversold conditions after last week’s drop. If both levels are invalidated then we are likely faced with a wider retracement and change in long-term momentum, which could see XAU/USD fall below 1,700 in the coming weeks. A key area to look out for before that happens is 1,720, which could still offer buyers some support.

On the flipside, if bullish momentum consolidates, I would expect to see some short-term resistance between 1,795 and 1,803, followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci at 1,827.

Fibonacci Confluence on FX Pairs

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Technical Pattern Forming, Hints at a Bullish USD/CAD Continuation
Canadian Dollar Technical Pattern Forming, Hints at a Bullish USD/CAD Continuation
2021-06-22 08:58:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Mildly Positive Ahead of BoE Meeting
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Mildly Positive Ahead of BoE Meeting
2021-06-22 08:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as Tapering Fears Ease, Hang Seng and ASX 200 Climb
Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as Tapering Fears Ease, Hang Seng and ASX 200 Climb
2021-06-22 01:00:00
Gold Price to Recover if Fed Rate Hike Risk & USD Strength Ebb
Gold Price to Recover if Fed Rate Hike Risk & USD Strength Ebb
2021-06-21 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed