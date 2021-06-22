News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
2021-06-22 19:00:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Continues to Diverge
2021-06-22 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Is XAU/USD at Risk of Further Losses?
2021-06-22 18:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches
2021-06-22 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Mildly Positive Ahead of BoE Meeting
2021-06-22 08:00:00
Dollar Breakout and Dow Collapse Starting to Pull Back on the Enthusiasm
2021-06-22 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • @JohnKicklighter At the very least, it’s providing extra entertainment for us market junkies plugged into #Fed Chair Powell’s congressional testimony. Perhaps serving as a coping mechanism for HODL-ers as well. $BTCUSD #Bitcoin
  • U.K.-EU TRUCE LIKELY IN N.IRELAND TRADE DISPUTE, OFFICIALS SAY - BBG
  • Fed's Powell: - The Fed is prepared to utilize all of its tools to maintain inflation at or below 2% - It is extremely unlikely that inflation will be as high as it was in the 1970's
  • Fed's Powell: - Enhanced unemployment benefits may be a factor limiting job growth - In the fall, I believe we will see a lot more jobs being created
  • Fed's Powell: - On the employment front, we still have a long way to go - When the economy is healthier, we will focus on reducing government borrowing
  • So do crypto traders resort to making memes as they wait for the market to recover. The sheer volume of these memes is incredible to behold
  • Fed's Powell: - In certain circumstances, a backstop is preferable than a direct loan - Vaccines and their widespread use are critical to recovery
  • Fed's Powell: - Overall, the main street lending program was successful - The municipal liquidity facility was a huge success
  • Fed's Powell: - The labor market and inflation numbers we are looking at are in an unusual situation - I see the factors affecting inflation waning over time
  • Gold suffered a precipitous breakdown last week that saw the metal fall back into its August channel. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/gZaH0i4QCC https://t.co/fihW7yG2fl
Gold Price Forecast: Is XAU/USD at Risk of Further Losses?

Gold Price Forecast: Is XAU/USD at Risk of Further Losses?

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Gold Price Forecast:

Gold Price Forecast: Is XAU/USD at Risk of Further Losses?

Gold has been on the backfoot following the June FOMC meeting at which the central bank revealed an accelerated rate hike schedule. The announcement sparked US Dollar strength which helped to ignite a vicious gold selloff that has seen the precious metal snap its brief uptrend and retake the descending channel that began in August. With the Dollar basket (DXY) showing signs of a potential breakout, gold may be at risk of deeper declines.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (July 2020 - June 2021)

gold daily price chart

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

As outlined in my last gold article, the line in the sand for gold’s recovery rally stood around the $1,850 area. At the time I noted “adjacent to the descending trendline that support is originally derived from is the metal’s 50-day simple moving average (SMA), its 200-day SMA and a Fibonacci level. Together, the various technical markers create an area of considerable support that, if broken, would constitute a significant shift in the technical outlook.” Evidently, the break beneath $1,850 allowed losses to accelerate considerably and the brief recovery rally has been put to rest.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (July 2020 - June 2021)

gold price chart

Suffice it to say, gold may require further support in the days ahead – particularly if the US Dollar continues to show signs of strength. Initial support may reside near the recent swing low at $1,760 followed by the double-bottom just south of $1,680.

Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and myself discuss the metal’s fundamental and technical outlook at length in the attached video, check it out for a deeper dive on gold’s current standing. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
2021-06-22 19:00:00
Crypto Falling Knives: BTC Below 30k, ETH Below 2k, Doge Plays Dead
Crypto Falling Knives: BTC Below 30k, ETH Below 2k, Doge Plays Dead
2021-06-22 13:45:00
EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Ups Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Ups Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
2021-06-22 13:33:00
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed