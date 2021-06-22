News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Wall Street
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.
2021-06-22 09:23:00
Dollar Breakout and Dow Collapse Starting to Pull Back on the Enthusiasm
2021-06-22 03:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches
2021-06-22 09:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Mildly Positive Ahead of BoE Meeting
2021-06-22 08:00:00
Dollar Breakout and Dow Collapse Starting to Pull Back on the Enthusiasm
2021-06-22 03:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 2021 High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2021-06-21 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Mildly Positive Ahead of BoE Meeting

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Mildly Positive Ahead of BoE Meeting

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD should be helped near-term by news that the UK is to begin negotiations to join the Trans-Pacific trade bloc and by a possible easing of UK travel restrictions for vaccinated people.
  • However, it is unlikely to stray far from the 1.39 level ahead of Thursday’s meeting of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, which will be monitored closely for any warnings on inflation.
GBP/USD outlook: steady to a tad firmer

GBP/USD will likely stay close to the 1.39 level ahead of the meeting Thursday of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC) but the bias could be to the upside as long as there is no strong advance in the US Dollar prompted, for example, by comments from the array of Federal Reserve members speaking over the next few days.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (June 15-22, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

One positive is news that the UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss is to begin formal negotiations Tuesday on the UK’s possible accession to the so-called Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) – a free-trading bloc. Another is a report that UK travel restrictions could be eased for people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

However, GBP/USD traders should wait for Thursday’s meeting of the MPC before deciding on the longer-term direction of the pair. That will depend on whether the MPC signals concerns about inflation, which rose in May to 2.1% – its highest level for almost two years – and whether any more MPC members join the BoE’s outgoing Chief Economist Andy Haldane in voting to end the Bank’s bond-buying program.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

