British Pound (GBP/USD) Breaks Supportive Trendline Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Meeting

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Recovery Faces Hurdle, Powell Risk Ahead
2021-06-21 09:35:00
Dollar's Post-FOMC Rally Has Traders Weighing Trends, Risk Trends Lose Traction
2021-06-21 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Scenario Remains Intact amid Strengthening Demand
2021-06-19 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-06-21 05:00:00
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Tapering Fears Hurt Sentiment
2021-06-21 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Vulnerable to Further Losses as Tapering Fears Intensify
2021-06-21 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Breaks Supportive Trendline Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Meeting
2021-06-21 08:00:00
Dollar's Post-FOMC Rally Has Traders Weighing Trends, Risk Trends Lose Traction
2021-06-21 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • China asks banks and alipay not to involve in Crypto operations
  • Swedish PM Lofven loses vote of no confidence $SEK
  • $SEK https://t.co/wsDlD7ontr
  • Cryptos a sea of red in early turnover. #btc #eth #bch #ltc #cryptocurrencies @DailyFX Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/hJZM88iBhu
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 86.06%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 71.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kDXB7uMLTc
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.59% Silver: 0.38% Oil - US Crude: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TYEA5HjCDW
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/cneT301DZA
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.28% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8m662qPO5F
  • Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/21/Crude-Oil-Prices-Rise-as-Iran-Nuclear-Talks-Yield-No-Progress.html https://t.co/0SqVDFbEV7
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.18% Wall Street: -0.24% Germany 30: -0.40% FTSE 100: -0.45% France 40: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ogVOurA7J6
British Pound (GBP/USD) Breaks Supportive Trendline Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Meeting

British Pound (GBP/USD) Breaks Supportive Trendline Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Meeting

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook

  • GBP/USD rattled by US dollar strength.
  • Thursday’s Bank of England meeting now key.

Sterling has started the week on the back foot and remains at multi-week lows printed during Friday’s sell-off. The ongoing strength of the US dollar continues to weigh on the pair, and with the Fed now taking a hawkish turn, all eyes will be on the Bank of England this Thursday to see if the UK central bank warns against the recent rise in inflation. While all BoE policy measures are expected to left unchanged, last week’s ONS figures showed inflation jumping to 2.1% in May y/y, compared to 1.5% in April, the highest level in nearly two years and above the central bank’s 2% target. While the BoE is expected to maintain its loose monetary policy, any hint that the central bank is worried about inflation will spark fresh talk that interest rates may rise sooner than currently anticipated.

GBP/USD has broken below a long-running bullish trendline, suggesting further weakness ahead. Initial support at 1.3800 is currently being tested and a confirmed break lower will open the way to a cluster of lows around 1.3670. The pair remained heavily oversold and this may temper any short-term weakness.

The CPI and Forex: How CPI Data Affects Currency Prices

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (April 2020 – June 21, 2021)

British Pound (GBP/USD) Breaks Supportive Trendline Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Meeting

Retail trader data show 66.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.96 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.86% higher than yesterday and 34.30% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.07% higher than yesterday and 34.10% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Recovery Faces Hurdle, Powell Risk Ahead
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Recovery Faces Hurdle, Powell Risk Ahead
2021-06-21 09:35:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Sell-Off Accelerates Into Support, Crypto Market a Sea of Red
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Sell-Off Accelerates Into Support, Crypto Market a Sea of Red
2021-06-21 09:28:00
DAX 30 Outlook: Looking for New Trend as Economic Recovery Stabilizes
DAX 30 Outlook: Looking for New Trend as Economic Recovery Stabilizes
2021-06-21 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish