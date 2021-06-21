Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Sell-Off Accelerates Into Support, Crypto Market a Sea of Red

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Recovery Faces Hurdle, Powell Risk Ahead
2021-06-21 09:35:00
Dollar's Post-FOMC Rally Has Traders Weighing Trends, Risk Trends Lose Traction
2021-06-21 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Scenario Remains Intact amid Strengthening Demand
2021-06-19 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-06-21 05:00:00
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Tapering Fears Hurt Sentiment
2021-06-21 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Vulnerable to Further Losses as Tapering Fears Intensify
2021-06-21 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Breaks Supportive Trendline Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Meeting
2021-06-21 08:00:00
Dollar's Post-FOMC Rally Has Traders Weighing Trends, Risk Trends Lose Traction
2021-06-21 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • China asks banks and alipay not to involve in Crypto operations
  • Swedish PM Lofven loses vote of no confidence $SEK
  • $SEK https://t.co/wsDlD7ontr
  • Cryptos a sea of red in early turnover. #btc #eth #bch #ltc #cryptocurrencies @DailyFX Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/hJZM88iBhu
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 86.06%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 71.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kDXB7uMLTc
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.59% Silver: 0.38% Oil - US Crude: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TYEA5HjCDW
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/cneT301DZA
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.28% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8m662qPO5F
  • Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/21/Crude-Oil-Prices-Rise-as-Iran-Nuclear-Talks-Yield-No-Progress.html https://t.co/0SqVDFbEV7
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.18% Wall Street: -0.24% Germany 30: -0.40% FTSE 100: -0.45% France 40: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ogVOurA7J6
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Sell-Off Accelerates Into Support, Crypto Market a Sea of Red

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Sell-Off Accelerates Into Support, Crypto Market a Sea of Red

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:

  • Bitcoin testing $33k after the latest Chinese clampdown.
  • Ethereum remains biased to the downside.

The cryptocurrency market is coming under increasing pressure Monday with a range of coins and tokens showing double-digit losses. The latest sell-off is being attributed to a further Chinese crackdown on the industry after the major Bitcoin mining province of Sichuan ordered miners to close.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Sell-Off Accelerates Into Support, Crypto Market a Sea of Red

We noted on Friday that both Bitcoin and Ethereum were under pressure with support falling and further losses on the cards.

Bitcoin (BTC): Short-Term Support Under Pressure as Positive Sentiment Wanes

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) currently trades around $33k, a near two-week low, and has broken a recent positive channel with conviction. The June 9 low at $32,350 has held its first test but today’s candlestick looks heavy and another test is likely. Below here, horizontal support at $31k ahead of the psychological $30k. The market is starting to look oversold after the recent slump but if $30k folds then $28k will come into play in short order. We noted last Friday that buyers should be in no rush to enter the market and this remains the case.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Sell-Off Accelerates Into Support, Crypto Market a Sea of Red

The daily Ethereum chart remains biased to the downside with minor support around the $2,000 area already under pressure. Ethereum has fallen by over 20% in the last week, pushing it deep into oversold territory, yet support remains unconvincing. Unless there is some positive fundamental news, Ethereum could slide all the way back to $1,550, the double swing-low print made in late March.

Ethereum (ETH) Daily Price Chart

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Sell-Off Accelerates Into Support, Crypto Market a Sea of Red

A to Z Crypto: Demystifying the Top Cryptocurrency Jargon

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What are your views on Bitcoin (BTC),Ethereum (ETH) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Recovery Faces Hurdle, Powell Risk Ahead
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Recovery Faces Hurdle, Powell Risk Ahead
2021-06-21 09:35:00
DAX 30 Outlook: Looking for New Trend as Economic Recovery Stabilizes
DAX 30 Outlook: Looking for New Trend as Economic Recovery Stabilizes
2021-06-21 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Breaks Supportive Trendline Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Meeting
British Pound (GBP/USD) Breaks Supportive Trendline Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Meeting
2021-06-21 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum