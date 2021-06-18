News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Faces First Oversold RSI Reading Since February 2020
2021-06-18 14:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Mar 26 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-06-18 01:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
2021-06-18 14:20:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Reflationary Trade Dissipating, Nikkei 225 Eyes BoJ
2021-06-18 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices May Bounce as Markets Digest Fed Policy Pivot
2021-06-18 07:03:00
Gold Price to Recover if Fed Rate Hike Risk & USD Strength Ebb
2021-06-17 22:06:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Extends Pullback as Retail Sales Disappoint
2021-06-18 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Lurches Lower, Start of a New Downtrend?
2021-06-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
USD/JPY Fails at Resistance and Pivots Lower, but the Underlying Trend Remains Bullish
2021-06-17 21:00:00
Real Time News
  • EUR/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.1867) as it extends the series of lower highs and lows following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/W5jI90HdNG https://t.co/z9deQyFfwI
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.47% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.76% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.84% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZOHT2Okoq1
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.95% Wall Street: -1.40% France 40: -1.42% Germany 30: -1.73% FTSE 100: -1.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/HhMxVPS6FE
  • Looking for potential trading opportunities with short-term price action? Join @DailyFX Senior Strategists @CVecchioFX and @MBForex for a Bootcamp. Register today! https://t.co/JhuXdINHhn https://t.co/iYyckiHWYu
  • $SPX500 testing near-term support at 4178/83 on an attempted outside-day / weekly reversal (previous outside-day reversals marked by red arrows)- Watch the close... $SPX Daily & 120min Charts https://t.co/z8gjPza6rj
  • Looking for potential trading opportunities with short-term price action? Join @DailyFX Senior Strategists @CVecchioFX and @MBForex for a Bootcamp. Register today! https://t.co/JhuXdINHhn https://t.co/bpgvmxPne3
  • $USD straight up resistance a mere pause point since the fed maybe 92.50? feels like a one way train for now https://t.co/WoFmGA62N8 https://t.co/DiArjIrBVS
  • Spooz tl test $ES $SPX $SPY trendline drawn from the pandemic lows if the June low is taken out things could slide quickly https://t.co/LiecvSOfNu
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.20% Silver: 0.56% Gold: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ae438qJSPt
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 82.51%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 73.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3VJmJlyBSU
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Stock Market Forecast:

  • Amazon’s annual Prime Day event runs from June 21 to June 22 this year
  • The retailer has created an event that sees its sales surpass Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined
  • Prime Day can also offer insights into consumer trends, demand and discretionary spending

While the broader stock market juggles macroeconomic uncertainties and monetary policy concerns in the week ahead Amazon shareholders and Prime members have their eyes on another type of event with the arrival of the retailer’s “Prime Day” event from June 21 to June 22.

The event window sees steep discounts across Amazon’s site and has been a resounding success in recent years as Prime Day sales have begun to eclipse the combined totals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To be sure, Black Friday and Cyber Monday remain larger consumption periods for the broader economy, but Amazon’s ability to create a spending event in which it has sole ownership of is unique compared to major competitors like Walmart and Target.

Amazon’s Prime Day: History in the Making

amazon prime day stock price chart

Source: TradingView, Amazon Prime Day

Beginning in 2015 on Amazon’s 20th anniversary, Prime Day kicked off with discounts for members and captured roughly $900 million in sales in its inaugural run that lasted just 24 hours. The event has since expanded to a 48-hour period and topped $10 billion in sales for the first time in October 2020 despite the ongoing pandemic that upended the global economy. With renewed consumer demand and healthier supply chains, Amazon may be poised for a record-breaking sales total in 2021 that could help spark a breakout in its stock price.

That said, there is little concrete evidence to be gleaned from the Hallmark-like holiday’s influence on the company’s share price given the few occurrences and the broader uptrend AMZN has enjoyed in the last 10 years. As it stands, AMZN has been trapped in a relatively tight trading range since September 2020 and broader seasonal headwinds could make a breakout difficult to establish.

Either way, Amazon’s ability to invent a holiday that sparks demand for Prime membership, the use of its online platform, its own products and the products of licensed third-party sellers is a pretty unique feat for a retailer. Further still, the chain of events culminates in a purchased product being delivered by the company’s vast carrier network. Suffice it to say, it is easy to see how Amazon is facing growing calls for antitrust regulation.

Regardless, the spending spree masquerading as a holiday will not only help Amazon in its quest to outperform competitors and capture market share, it may also offer insights into the broader economy and the health of consumers. Given the ongoing recovery from the coronavirus, a strong sales figure at the end of this year’s Prime Day could suggest global consumption is back on the rise.

The latest US retail sales figure disappointed so investment analysts and market participants will be eager for another offering of data as they look to elucidate consumer demand heading into the summer months. The final tally might also speak to the ongoing inflation and taper talk debate after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced we have entered the taper-talk window.

To that end, a disappointing Prime Day tally could give pause to those suggesting the economy is roaring back to pre-pandemic levels which could have a knock-on effect for larger macroeconomic conversations – although Prime Day totals are hardly official figures from the Fed. As Prime members, savvy consumers and Amazon shareholders await this year’s Prime Day, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

