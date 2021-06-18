Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Surge Now Hitting Extreme Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Mar 26 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-06-18 01:23:00
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Reflationary Trade Dissipating, Nikkei 225 Eyes BoJ
2021-06-18 01:00:00
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Bounce as Markets Digest Fed Policy Pivot
2021-06-18 07:03:00
Gold Price to Recover if Fed Rate Hike Risk & USD Strength Ebb
2021-06-17 22:06:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Extends Pullback as Retail Sales Disappoint
2021-06-18 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Lurches Lower, Start of a New Downtrend?
2021-06-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
USD/JPY Fails at Resistance and Pivots Lower, but the Underlying Trend Remains Bullish
2021-06-17 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.14% Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.31% FTSE 100: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1DqihMnbIE
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 10, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.31. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/59zAMabrWa
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/fW0bZwEmyN
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/zwj1GW1Isz
  • 🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY (MAY) Actual: 2.7% Expected: 2.5% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-18
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 83.48%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HMT6LyyKQO
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY (MAY) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.5% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-18
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.32% Gold: 0.79% Oil - US Crude: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XrFcwZnnix
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/sNccrLBlhH
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.44% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/z7VcGOqJws
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Surge Now Hitting Extreme Levels

Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Surge Now Hitting Extreme Levels

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Price (USD/CAD), News, and Analysis:

  • USD/CAD breaks out of its multi-week trading range.
  • Client sentiment data shows traders cutting back their long positions.

The FOMC-induced US dollar rally continues at pace, breaking a range of USD-pair trading ranges and resistance levels. One of many USD-pairs that stand out is USD/CAD which looks to be starting a strong reversal of the 15-month sell-off from the March 2020 high of 1.4670. The breakout from the multi-week trading range now looks complete, leaving USD/CAD room to move higher over the medium-term. In the short term, this week’s rally may be vulnerable to a partial re-trace with the 14-day CCI indicator flashing an extreme overbought market signal. For the rally to continue, this reading will need to normalize, suggesting either a partial re-trace from current levels or a period of consolidation.

The recent setback in the oil market is also weighing on the Canadian dollar to a small degree, although the small sell-off in oil is from heady levels last seen over two years ago. The outlook for oil remains positive and again needs some time to shake off current US dollar strength.

While the short-term outlook is likely neutral, for the pair to push ahead further, then the series of lower highs off the March 2020 high need to be broken. The last lower high is still three big figures away at 1.2656 and this will take some time despite the current USD bullishness.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart (October 2020 - June 18, 2021)

Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Surge Now Hitting Extreme Levels

IG Retail trader data show 66.83% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.02 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 11.88% lower than yesterday and 31.99% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.71% lower than yesterday and 22.67% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on USD/CAD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

South African Rand Price Action Setups: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR
South African Rand Price Action Setups: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR
2021-06-18 08:44:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Extends Pullback as Retail Sales Disappoint
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Extends Pullback as Retail Sales Disappoint
2021-06-18 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Reflationary Trade Dissipating, Nikkei 225 Eyes BoJ
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Reflationary Trade Dissipating, Nikkei 225 Eyes BoJ
2021-06-18 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish