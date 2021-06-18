Bitcoin (BTC), The Fed & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Faces First Oversold RSI Reading Since February 2020
2021-06-18 14:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Mar 26 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-06-18 01:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
2021-06-18 14:20:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Reflationary Trade Dissipating, Nikkei 225 Eyes BoJ
2021-06-18 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Bounce as Markets Digest Fed Policy Pivot
2021-06-18 07:03:00
Gold Price to Recover if Fed Rate Hike Risk & USD Strength Ebb
2021-06-17 22:06:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Extends Pullback as Retail Sales Disappoint
2021-06-18 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Lurches Lower, Start of a New Downtrend?
2021-06-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
USD/JPY Fails at Resistance and Pivots Lower, but the Underlying Trend Remains Bullish
2021-06-17 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • EUR/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.1867) as it extends the series of lower highs and lows following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/W5jI90HdNG https://t.co/z9deQyFfwI
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.47% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.76% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.84% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZOHT2Okoq1
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.95% Wall Street: -1.40% France 40: -1.42% Germany 30: -1.73% FTSE 100: -1.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/HhMxVPS6FE
  • Looking for potential trading opportunities with short-term price action? Join @DailyFX Senior Strategists @CVecchioFX and @MBForex for a Bootcamp. Register today! https://t.co/JhuXdINHhn https://t.co/iYyckiHWYu
  • $SPX500 testing near-term support at 4178/83 on an attempted outside-day / weekly reversal (previous outside-day reversals marked by red arrows)- Watch the close... $SPX Daily & 120min Charts https://t.co/z8gjPza6rj
  • Looking for potential trading opportunities with short-term price action? Join @DailyFX Senior Strategists @CVecchioFX and @MBForex for a Bootcamp. Register today! https://t.co/JhuXdINHhn https://t.co/bpgvmxPne3
  • $USD straight up resistance a mere pause point since the fed maybe 92.50? feels like a one way train for now https://t.co/WoFmGA62N8 https://t.co/DiArjIrBVS
  • Spooz tl test $ES $SPX $SPY trendline drawn from the pandemic lows if the June low is taken out things could slide quickly https://t.co/LiecvSOfNu
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.20% Silver: 0.56% Gold: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ae438qJSPt
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 82.51%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 73.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3VJmJlyBSU
Bitcoin (BTC), The Fed & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch

Bitcoin (BTC), The Fed & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
  • Bitcoin continues to trade within a defined support and resistance band
  • Rates markets awash with speculation as yield curve flattens
  • U.S. equities fall from record highs
Advertisement

Elon Musk’s social media shenanigans directing Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin pushed above the $40000 mark this week after tweets from Tesla CEO, Elon Musk helped boost the cryptocurrency. In his tweet, Mr. Musk eluded to the fact that Tesla may restore the use of Bitcoin as a payment method should energy sources used in BTC mining come from renewable basis’.

In other news, the FBI managed to track down the physical identity of cyber criminals who received $2.3 million worth of Bitcoin. This could significantly dent the anonymity associated with the digital currency going froward.

BITCOIN (BTC) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Bitcoin daily chart:

Bitcoin daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Bitcoin price action has been comparatively subdued of recent with the daily chart exhibiting a rectangle pattern (yellow). This pattern gives market participants hopes of a potential breakout either above or below the rectangle. While many analysts believe in further upside, traders should look for a confirmation breakout before favoring any directional bias.

Bulls will be looking for the recent swing high as initial resistance at $41303.6 while Saturdays low at $34659.6 will hold as support.

Hawkish shock disrupts markets

The Federal Reserve met this week announcing somewhat of a disruption to prior expectations whereby the March dot plot was reviewed quite significantly. The 2023 forecast projected two rate hikes during the period which caused notable changes across financial markets.

This change in sentiment could be fleeting as these are long-term adjustments that have been reacted to; while the current environment remains extremely accommodative. In late august this year, the Jackson Hole symposium could provide the next bout of important transformation but until then it is likely we may see minimal change to current forecasts.

One of the main reactions to the news was reflected in the yield curve (see below) which flattened – longer dated bond yields fell. The narrowing of yield spreads between short and longer dated bonds has affected the reflation topic as evident by the slump in reflation-linked commodity prices.

U.S. GOVERNMENT BENCHMARK YIELD CURVE

flattening U.S. yield curve

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, Refinitiv

SPX comes off record highs while Financials add to decline

The S&P 500 index slipped after the FOMC announcement which basically brought investors back to reality after being overwhelmed with liquidity. This could be the “hangover” correction that many analysts have been expecting.

REFINITIV U.S. FINANCIALS INDEX

US financials index

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, Refinitiv

Initially, U.S. financials reacted positively post-Fed which was one of the few sectors to benefit from the Fed’s hawkish announcement. Shortly after - as evident from the Refinitiv US Financials Index below, financial stocks tanked in response to the flattening yield curve aboveeven though the U.S. dollar continued to surge. The logic behind this is that rate sensitive sectors like banks respond badly to a decrease in yield spread. One of banks’ primary tools to making money is to borrow at short-term rates and lend out at longer term rates therefore, when spreads decrease profit margins tend to decrease.

S&P 500 (SPX) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

SPX 4-hour chart:

SPX 4-hour chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The 4-hour SPX chart above shows a potential rising wedge pattern (yellow) unfolding which has since broken below wedge support. Although typically, a rising wedge is preceded by a downtrend it should not be ruled out. Bears will be looking at the June swing low at 4167.33 as initial support since

the 4200.00 psychological level has been pierced.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
2021-06-18 14:20:00
S&P 500 Risking a Pullback in the Week Ahead
S&P 500 Risking a Pullback in the Week Ahead
2021-06-18 11:05:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Surge Now Hitting Extreme Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Surge Now Hitting Extreme Levels
2021-06-18 09:31:00
South African Rand Price Action Setups: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR
South African Rand Price Action Setups: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR
2021-06-18 08:44:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Bitcoin