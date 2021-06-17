News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Down to a Two-Month Low as US Dollar Bulls Charge
2021-06-17 09:05:00
US Dollar Aims to Extend Fed-Inspired Rise, Eyes Yellen Testimony
2021-06-17 07:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-17 06:00:00
Oil Price Rally Eyes 2018 High as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Territory
2021-06-16 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting Aftermath: Equities Lower, Bond Yields Stable Despite Rate Hike Projections
2021-06-17 10:00:00
Dollar and Dow Mark Massive Breaks, But Are There Trends Post-FOMC?
2021-06-17 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: FOMC Tanks Gold but Fed Patience Key for XAU Recovery
2021-06-17 04:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Lurches Lower, Start of a New Downtrend?
2021-06-17 08:00:00
Dollar and Dow Mark Massive Breaks, But Are There Trends Post-FOMC?
2021-06-17 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇿🇦 Retail Sales YoY (MAY) Actual: 95.8% Expected: 99.7% Previous: -2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • 🇿🇦 Retail Sales YoY (MAY) Actual: 95.8% Expected: 99.7% Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 79.67%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NAgVGgGxuE
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Retail Sales YoY (MAY) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 99.7% Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.03% Gold: -0.58% Silver: -1.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Xr3pii4lZb
  • Gold looking at sub-$1,800/oz....store of value? #gold #xauusd #fomc @DailyFX https://t.co/17qil9vbjJ
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/UnO2Ew4ooS
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.43% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.46% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/V1EAmyNRt0
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.14% Germany 30: -0.19% Wall Street: -0.32% US 500: -0.34% FTSE 100: -0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/5oCqVdPSKR
  • Talking trade setups in #eurusd, #gbpusd, #audusd and #nzdusd after the Fed rate decision on ⁦@ausbiztv⁩ today https://t.co/VtsD5UN1TW
Fed Meeting Aftermath: Equities Lower, Bond Yields Stable Despite Rate Hike Projections

Fed Meeting Aftermath: Equities Lower, Bond Yields Stable Despite Rate Hike Projections

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • The Federal Reserve brings rate hike date forward as inflation becomes a focal point
  • Equities pullback intensifies but fundamental drivers still in place
  • Bond yields stabilize despite inflation expectations rising

The hotly anticipated Fed day has come and gone, and markets have reacted widely as expected. It isn’t an easy job to convince market participants that all is well and good when faced with unemployment below target, inflation above target, and an equity market that is running hot, but the Fed seems to have found a balance that keeps everyone in check, at least for now.

Advertisement

Asset prices have come under some pressure after yesterday’s meeting, and that was maybe part of the Fed’s plan. We are now faced with a turn in expectations, not entirely out of the blue, but unnerving nonetheless as rising inflation becomes the center of attention once again despite the Fed showing indifference up until now. That said, a more hawkish Fed was bound to happen sometime soon as too avoid financial conditions being pushed too far before action was taken.

The Dow Jones intensified its recent pullback yesterday afternoon hitting a one-month low just below 34,000. Equities had been surging in recent month despite inflationary pressures as investors we’re not concerned about the Fed trying to fight inflation anytime soon, which made them willing to pay higher prices to hedge against this unchecked inflation. But yesterday’s change in guidance may be seen as a turning point for stocks, which have been thought to be overbought for some time.

Fundamentally, there is still a good support for stocks as valuations move in line with improving economic conditions so I would expect the Dow to bounce back after its current pullback. Short-term support may arise around the 33,280 area although a further pullback may be seen towards 32,000.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Fed Meeting Aftermath: Equities Lower, Bond Yields Stable Despite Rate Hike Projections

In Europe, equities are following the bearish lead from the US, with the FTSE 100 taking the biggest hit after a few days of outperformance. The UK index attempted to break above the 7,200 mark for the first time since February last year but momentum quickly reversed as inflation concerns took over bullish sentiment. The current price is resting near short-term support (7,122) so we may see a renewed attempt to break higher if the FTSE can stay above this level. Alternatively, 7,042 is likely to be the next key area for sellers, followed by the psychological 7,000 mark.

FTSE 100 Daily chart

Fed Meeting Aftermath: Equities Lower, Bond Yields Stable Despite Rate Hike Projections

BOND YIELDS DOWNPLAY RATE HIKE PRESSURE

Given the attempted taper tantrum at the beginning of the year, one could argue that Powell has waited for the correct time to feed the rising inflation rhetoric to the markets, as bond prices were holding their ground on the back of the transitory argument despite hot readings in both CPI and PPI data.

The US 10-year yields holding steady around 1.55% after the announcement of two possible rate hikes in 2023, compared to 1.75% back in March when the Fed was consistently reiterating that no rate hikes were planned in the foreseeable future. The main difference is inflations expectations, which suggests that Powell has been successful in his attempt to adjust monetary policy without spooking investors, at least for now.

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Breaks Down to a Two-Month Low as US Dollar Bulls Charge
EUR/USD Breaks Down to a Two-Month Low as US Dollar Bulls Charge
2021-06-17 09:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Lurches Lower, Start of a New Downtrend?
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Lurches Lower, Start of a New Downtrend?
2021-06-17 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-17 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Looks to Rebound After Blowout Jobs Data
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Looks to Rebound After Blowout Jobs Data
2021-06-17 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Mixed
Wall Street
Bearish