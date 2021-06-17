Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rips Higher - Further Gains Ahead?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Down to a Two-Month Low as US Dollar Bulls Charge
2021-06-17 09:05:00
US Dollar Aims to Extend Fed-Inspired Rise, Eyes Yellen Testimony
2021-06-17 07:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-17 06:00:00
Oil Price Rally Eyes 2018 High as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Territory
2021-06-16 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting Aftermath: Equities Lower, Bond Yields Stable Despite Rate Hike Projections
2021-06-17 10:00:00
Dollar and Dow Mark Massive Breaks, But Are There Trends Post-FOMC?
2021-06-17 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: FOMC Tanks Gold but Fed Patience Key for XAU Recovery
2021-06-17 04:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Lurches Lower, Start of a New Downtrend?
2021-06-17 08:00:00
Dollar and Dow Mark Massive Breaks, But Are There Trends Post-FOMC?
2021-06-17 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold continuing to edge with a break through the 100DMA (1775) - Key area is 1760 on the downside https://t.co/v5qWAO6Y6D
  • 🇺🇸 Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (JUN) Actual: 30.7 Expected: 31 Previous: 31.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (12/JUN) Actual: 412K Expected: 359K Previous: 375K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (JUN/12) Actual: 395K Previous: 403K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • 🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (05/JUN) Actual: 3518K Expected: 3430K Previous: 3517K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 78.40%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4fDFRLMq4o
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/M9vgVbRgOp
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.43% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.56% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/f8AJ8gfxoT
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (12/JUN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 359K Previous: 376K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (JUN/12) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 402.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rips Higher - Further Gains Ahead?

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rips Higher - Further Gains Ahead?

Justin McQueen, Analyst

CAD, USD/CAD, Analysis and Talking Points

  • Hawkish Twist as Fed Signal Two Hikes in 2023
  • USD/CAD Soars, CAD Bulls Head For Exit

Hawkish Twist as Fed Signal Two Hikes in 2023

FOMC Recap: A hawkish surprise from the Federal Reserve, with the main takeaway being that the dot plot has shifted towards two rate hikes in 2023 from a previous of zero. Expectations heading into the release had been a 50/50 call that the Fed would shift to only one rate hike in 2023. Therefore, the dot plots are much more hawkish relative to expectations and hence the sizeable move in the greenback.

Now while Powell had talked down the importance of the dot plots, this is not at all surprising, it has been well documented that he hasn’t exactly been the biggest fan of the dot plots for a while, with criticisms of the dot plot dating back to 2014. Alongside this, the dot plots have not got the best track record of accurately predicting where rates will go, what is important, however, is the signalling of the trajectory of interest rates.

On inflation, Chair Powell pointed out that inflation could turn out to be more persistent than previously expected. This is reflected in the economic projections with Core PCE seen at 3% from 2.2% in 2021, thus inflation in the short run looks to be more elevated than expected. That said, the view of transitory inflation remains the base case for the Fed as the 2022 Core PCE projection had been only upgraded by 0.1ppt.

FOMC SEP

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rips Higher - Further Gains Ahead?

Source: Federal Reserve

Talk About Talk About Taper: During the press conference, Powell confirmed that this was the “talking about talking about” meeting with regard to tapering (minutes will provide further clarity). What’s more, Powell noted that while progress has been made there is still ways to go. Despite the hawkish surprise by the Fed, my view remains unchanged that this has not altered the (speculative) timeline of when the Fed will signal a taper, which I continue to expect to be around the August Jackson Hole Symposium. Keep in mind, the Fed maintained the guidance that further substantial progress is needed and as we move closer to Jackson Hole, the time is understandably nearing the taper signal.

USD/CAD Ripping Higher

As is the case with major USD pairs, the greenback is ripping higher following the FOMC decision, and given that speculators hold a sizeable short positioning in the greenback, there is fuel for the greenback to rise. In turn, USD/CAD has corrected higher with the May peak (1.2350) being tested and with speculative net longs in CAD at a 96 percentile (over a 3yr period), the currency remains vulnerable to a larger correction.

On the tech side, we have seen a sizeable move over the last 24hrs, making 1.2350-60 a key pivot area as to whether some upside begins to fade a touch. A continuation of the move through the aforementioned pivot area could see a stretch target towards 1.2429.

USD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rips Higher - Further Gains Ahead?

Source: Refinitiv

A Helpful Guide to Support and Resistance Trading

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Fed Meeting Aftermath: Equities Lower, Bond Yields Stable Despite Rate Hike Projections
Fed Meeting Aftermath: Equities Lower, Bond Yields Stable Despite Rate Hike Projections
2021-06-17 10:00:00
EUR/USD Breaks Down to a Two-Month Low as US Dollar Bulls Charge
EUR/USD Breaks Down to a Two-Month Low as US Dollar Bulls Charge
2021-06-17 09:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Lurches Lower, Start of a New Downtrend?
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Lurches Lower, Start of a New Downtrend?
2021-06-17 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-17 06:00:00
Advertisement