Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Looks to Rebound After Blowout Jobs Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Bounces Back From 50-Day SMA Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-06-16 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rally Eyes 2018 High as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Territory
2021-06-16 19:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Strength to Persist as Global Economy Expands
2021-06-16 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar and Dow Mark Massive Breaks, But Are There Trends Post-FOMC?
2021-06-17 03:00:00
Dow Jones Price Falls to Key Trendline as Fed Enters Taper Talk Window
2021-06-16 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar and Dow Mark Massive Breaks, But Are There Trends Post-FOMC?
2021-06-17 03:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 04 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XvwQCrigtw
  • The Fed charged the Dollar more than it rocked risk assets - at least initially. Was there enough in this policy leader's shift to reverse course on deflating volatility and turnover? Loaded question, but I like ranges like $EURUSD more just in case. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/06/17/Dollar-and-Dow-Mark-Massive-Breaks-But-Are-There-Trends-Post-FOMC.html https://t.co/OvKBn6Qz1C
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/tLJc1BUnTu
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.63% Silver: 0.59% Oil - US Crude: -0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xfv1IST7Rv
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Looks to Rebound After Blowout Jobs Data $AUDUSD #FOMC #FederalReserve Link: https…
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.62% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/96VNzFzCq3
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/IKLi38NRFr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 80.77%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/j465ouFw05
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD extending pre-job numbers runup after May total employment showed a 115k rise versus an expected +30k. The unemplo…
  • 🇨🇳 House Price Index YoY (MAY) Actual: 4.9% Previous: 4.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Looks to Rebound After Blowout Jobs Data

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Looks to Rebound After Blowout Jobs Data

Brendan Fagan,

Australian Employment Data, AUD/USD, RBA Talking Points:

  • AUD/USD popped higher immediately following the release, beginning to retrace previous day’s decline
  • USD caught a bid as the Federal Reserve revealed participants see two full rate hikes in 2023
  • Australian unemployment rate falls to 5.1% as the country adds 115k jobs in May
Advertisement

The Australian economy continues to recover at a brisk pace, with the country adding 115k jobs in May against an expectation of 30k. Of the 115k, 97k were classified as full-time jobs indicating that the labor market continues to rebound as restrictions ease and vaccination rates continue to rise. The strong print dropped the country’s unemployment rate from 5.5% to 5.1%, a dramatic drop that no doubt will draw the attention of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

The employment data follows cautious comments from RBA Governor Philip Lowe regarding wage growth, which led to a decline in AUD/USD on Wednesday. Further weakness in the pair was exacerbated by the Federal Reserve’s improved outlook of two rate hikes in 2023. Lowe mentioned that the Australian economy is still in the “recovery phase,” and that the Aussie economy still needs stimulus.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Looks to Rebound After Blowout Jobs Data

Chart created with TradingView

Market sentiment still appears to favor the Greenback and US bonds, evidenced by AUD/USD‘s slump to a fresh two-month low following the June FOMC meeting. Despite the strong employment numbers coming out of Australia, the focus remains on the Fed’s taper timeline along with the two rate hikes projected in 2023. While benchmark rates and asset purchases remained unchanged, a glimpse into a hawkish future was provided by the dot plot. As long as the market retains faith in the Federal Reserve and its ability to combat and manage this bout of “transitory” inflation, it is difficult to see AUD/USD returning to yearly highs around 0.8000.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 May Lead Hang Seng and ASX 200 Lower as Fed Gives Hawkish Signal
S&P 500 May Lead Hang Seng and ASX 200 Lower as Fed Gives Hawkish Signal
2021-06-17 01:00:00
Brazil Central Bank hikes Selic Rate to 4.25%, Hawkish Bias May Boost the Brazilian Real
Brazil Central Bank hikes Selic Rate to 4.25%, Hawkish Bias May Boost the Brazilian Real
2021-06-16 22:10:00
Dow Jones Price Falls to Key Trendline as Fed Enters Taper Talk Window
Dow Jones Price Falls to Key Trendline as Fed Enters Taper Talk Window
2021-06-16 20:30:00
US Dollar Strength Might Fade as Powell Downplays Fed Dot Plot
US Dollar Strength Might Fade as Powell Downplays Fed Dot Plot
2021-06-16 19:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish