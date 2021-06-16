US Dollar Strength Might Fade as Powell Downplays Fed Dot Plot

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Bounces Back From 50-Day SMA Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-06-16 14:00:00
Oil Price Rally Eyes 2018 High as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Territory
2021-06-16 19:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Strength to Persist as Global Economy Expands
2021-06-16 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis: Rising Long Exposure Seems Ominous With Fed Nearing
2021-06-16 05:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
  • $Gold trying to hold this support, 's1' from the article earlier today $GC $GLD https://t.co/1lQ3c7CPkE https://t.co/NjIk6UPYlN
  • Fed's Powell: - The economy is on the mend after a long period of decline - We will keep a close eye on inflation to make sure our assumptions are correct
  • DAX is making its way higher, but the grinding wedge behavior is concerning CAC has been extremely impressive, but a dip could be around the bend. Get your #DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/rD3sYiWGk4 https://t.co/8PLSIwLlAl
  • Fed's Powell: - The problem we have with inflation has nothing to do with the central banking system - We will taper when we feel the economy has achieved substantial further progress
  • trendline dance $ES $SPX looks almost too clean with scope. almost 'easy' with enough hindsight. reality is this was a messy scenario and the short-term chart shows that (img 2) ES +36 as of now https://t.co/2qhaz0w6mB https://t.co/qIRIZ9DJ7B
  • Fed's Powell: - There is nothing in the framework that prevents us from achieving our objectives - We are not in a "behind the curve" scenario
  • Fed's Powell: - A higher neutral rate would allow for further rate cuts - We can't estimate the neutral rate with great precision
  • Fed's Powell: - The fundamental factors that have weighed on inflation for the past quarter-century remain unchanged - If inflation rises to a degree or persists long enough, we will be prepared to use tools to counter it
  • one of the few trends that hasn't yet turned around - the $USD, still pressing higher $DXY https://t.co/iEW04U3dVE https://t.co/siOzTtNk2H
  • Fed's Powell: - 2022 will be a really good year, with substantial job development as a result of growth - Forecasts show that next year will be a fantastic year
US Dollar Strength Might Fade as Powell Downplays Fed Dot Plot

US Dollar Strength Might Fade as Powell Downplays Fed Dot Plot

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR, FED DECISION, POWELL PRESS CONFERENCE – TALKING POINTS

  • US Dollar strength in response to the latest FOMC decision could start to sputter
  • Fed Chair Powell is softening up dot plot projections that upgraded rate liftoff
  • The Federal Reserve still wants to see ‘substantial further progress’ toward goals
The US Dollar and Treasury yields are trading sharply higher following the latest Fed announcement. US Dollar strength looked largely fueled by Fed officials upgrading their dot plot projections, which now show two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023. This overshadowed the lack of change to language in the press statement. Specifically, there was no explicit mention of tapering asset purchases with the central bank still seeking to make substantial further progress toward policy goals before slowing the pace of its $120-billion/month QE program.

FED CHAIR POWELL DOWNPLAYS THREAT OF TAPERING, DOT PLOT PROJECTIONS

Chart of Fed Dot Plot Projections June 2021

Not to mention, Fed Chair Powell is also downplaying dot plot projections during his follow-up press conference. Powell stated how FOMC dots ‘need to be taken with a grain of salt,’ adding that the dot plot is ‘not a great forecaster of future rate moves.’ The Federal Reserve head also echoed how the central bank is still ‘a ways away’ from making substantial further progress toward its dual mandate. This dovish rhetoric from Powell contrasts the market’s hawkish read of the press statement. As such, there could be potential for the US Dollar and Treasury bond yields to pare their spikes higher while volatility normalizes.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

USDOLLAR