British Pound (GBP/USD) Boosted As UK Inflation Beats Expectations

Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.51% Silver: 0.41% Gold: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/azFkkb8xyo
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/d4NaJvgweB
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.33% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jceRBGUO6d
  • 🇨🇳 Unemployment Rate (MAY) Actual: 5.2% Previous: 5.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
  • 🇨🇳 Fixed Asset Investment (YTD) YoY (MAY) Actual: 15.4% Expected: 16.9% Previous: 19.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
  • 🇨🇳 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) Actual: 8.8% Expected: 9% Previous: 9.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
  • 🇨🇳 Retail Sales YoY (MAY) Actual: 12.4% Expected: 13.6% Previous: 17.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.20% FTSE 100: 0.13% Germany 30: 0.10% US 500: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2wsbvN5ZzC
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Fixed Asset Investment (YTD) YoY (MAY) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 16.9% Previous: 19.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 9% Previous: 9.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
British Pound (GBP/USD) Boosted As UK Inflation Beats Expectations

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook

  • UK inflation beats estimates.
  • Cable back to 1.4100, all eyes now on the Fed.

UK inflation rose more than expected in May, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), driven higher by increased transport costs. CPI including occupier’s housing costs (CPIH) rose by 2.1% in the 12 months to May 2021, up from 1.6% in April, while CPI also rose by 2.1%, up from 1.5% in the prior month. Rising prices for clothes, fuel, recreational goods, and meals and drinks also contributed to the rise in CPIH.

GBP/USD is looking to pull back above 1.4100 in early trade, after hitting a one-month of 1.4034 yesterday. Sterling has been resilient over the last few months and remains well placed to push higher against a range of currencies. Cable traders however will need to factor in tonight’s FOMC interest rate decision before taking a longer-term position. While the Fed is fully expected to leave all policy measures untouched, the accompanying quarterly outlook and dot plot may well show the strength of the US economy and subsequent fears of higher inflation. Any taper talk, or movement in the Fed’s dot plot, will boost the value of the greenback and weigh on GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (November 2020 – June 16, 2021)

Retail trader data show 49.69% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

