Market Sentiment Data Negative for CHF, Neutral for CAD, Gold | Webinar

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Extend Gains vs. Euro, Retail Sales and PPI Data Eyed
2021-06-15 07:00:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short




News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Eyes 2018 High as Air Travel Boosts Bullish Narrative
2021-06-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short




News
Dow and S&P 500 Diverge Ahead of FOMC, Dollar Holds as Gold and Yields Slide
2021-06-15 03:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-15 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short




News
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Pull Back Losses as FOMC Meeting Looms
2021-06-15 09:20:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Top in Play as 10-Year Treasury Yield Rebounds?
2021-06-15 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short




News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Ahead of UK CPI
2021-06-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP Underpinned by Robust Jobs Report
2021-06-15 06:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short




News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52.
2021-06-15 00:23:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Balance of Trade Final (MAY) due at 12:20 GMT (15min) Expected: $-6.32B Previous: $-15.09B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-15
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Gov Bailey Speech due at 12:15 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-15
  • The EU has frozen 10 banks from taking part in bond purchases due to antitrust violations - FT
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/kmJdQVssyB
  • Another USD pair to watch - $USDCAD nearing May 13th peak (1.22) - 50DMA above at 1.2246 - The move however, going against the continued bid in oil prices https://t.co/fHv7gpOSC9
  • 1.4070 gives way, fresh session lows for cable https://t.co/6J9QlHQJha
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 74.28%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.74%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bUrGX3vgHG
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/np2DRdpId8
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.64% Gold: -0.04% Silver: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tYoBjMaX1J
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1bRmkh7wZ5
Market Sentiment Data Negative for CHF, Neutral for CAD, Gold | Webinar

Market Sentiment Data Negative for CHF, Neutral for CAD, Gold | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • As traders remain wary ahead of this week’s decisions on US monetary policy by the Federal Reserve, there are no clear signals from IG client sentiment data on either USD/CAD or gold, two of the most popular assets currently with retail traders.
  • However, the numbers point to moves higher in both USD/CHF and EUR/CHF, suggesting weakness all round in the Swiss Franc.
Sentiment data send bullish signals for USD/CHF, EUR/CHF

IG client sentiment data are sending bullish signals for both USD/CHF and EUR/CHF, suggesting a weaker Swiss Franc all round. With few confidence figures on the calendar this week, it will be dominated by the Federal Reserve’s decisions on monetary policy but, longer term, concerns will remain about inflation as the global economy recovers from the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

IG Client Sentiment Data Signals at 1000 GMT on June 15

Market Sentiment Data Negative for CHF, Neutral for CAD, Gold | WebinarMarket Sentiment Data Negative for CHF, Neutral for CAD, Gold | Webinar

Source: DailyFX (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Dragged Down by Copper Correction
2021-06-15 11:05:00
DAX 30, IBEX 35 Outlook: Path of Least Resistance Ahead of Fed Meeting
2021-06-15 09:30:00
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Pull Back Losses as FOMC Meeting Looms
2021-06-15 09:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Ahead of UK CPI
2021-06-15 08:00:00
Rates

EUR/CHF
Bullish
USD/CHF
Bullish