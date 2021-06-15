News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Extend Gains vs. Euro, Retail Sales and PPI Data Eyed
2021-06-15 07:00:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Eyes 2018 High as Air Travel Boosts Bullish Narrative
2021-06-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and S&P 500 Diverge Ahead of FOMC, Dollar Holds as Gold and Yields Slide
2021-06-15 03:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-15 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Pull Back Losses as FOMC Meeting Looms
2021-06-15 09:20:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Top in Play as 10-Year Treasury Yield Rebounds?
2021-06-15 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Ahead of UK CPI
2021-06-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP Underpinned by Robust Jobs Report
2021-06-15 06:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52.
2021-06-15 00:23:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1bRmkh7wZ5
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.46% Germany 30: 0.42% FTSE 100: 0.15% US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Q0tktc2KTg
  • Get our analysts’ view on the key fundamentals for Oil in Q2. Download now. https://t.co/bXrPHkaSCn https://t.co/vy6vjot301
  • Once again, $GBP approaching the recent range lows https://t.co/4DVUHR6pEn
  • Coming up in 20': my weekly sentiment webinar in which I look at the charts, the @IGcom client sentiment data, the confidence numbers on the calendar this week and much more. Do join me if you're free... https://t.co/BhGN9fw31Z
  • 💶 Balance of Trade (APR) Actual: €10.9B Previous: €15.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-15
  • Heads Up:💶 Balance of Trade (APR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €15.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-15
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/JyxgSYYRzc
  • Please join @MartinSEssex at 5:30 EST/9:30 GMT for a webinar on trading sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/diCwqqa7eS https://t.co/LdEUF5aReq
  • UK confirms that it has agreed a post-Brexit trade deal with Australia $GBP $AUD
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Pull Back Losses as FOMC Meeting Looms

Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Pull Back Losses as FOMC Meeting Looms

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price, and Chart

  • Channel break leaves gold adrift.
  • One technical indicator suggests the sell-off may be overextended.

The multi-touch bull channel that has dictated the price of gold recently broke down yesterday as the precious metal fell to a one-month low. Yesterday’s move extended Friday’s sell-off and early price action today suggests that the precious metal may struggle to push meaningfully higher before the two-day FOMC meeting. Ahead of this meeting, US PPI and retail sales data will be released later today, and both prints have the potential to move the US dollar - and gold - in the short-term ahead of the Fed.

The daily gold chart clearly shows this week’s channel breakout. The recent sell-off has pushed the precious metal heavily into oversold territory, suggesting a potential pause in the move, while the 50-day simple moving average (blue line) acted as initial support on Monday. While tomorrow’s Fed announcement will be the main macro-driver for the US dollar and gold, from a technical point of view, gold may nudge back towards the bottom of the recent channel at $1,885/oz due to its oversold set-up. A break below yesterday’s low and the 50-day sma would open the way to $1,825/oz. (200dsma) and $1,808/oz.(May 13 swing low).

Gold Daily Price Chart (November 2020 – June 15, 2021)

Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Pull Back Losses as FOMC Meeting Looms

Client sentiment data show 73.45% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.77 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is Market Sentiment and How Does it Work?

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30, IBEX 35 Outlook: Path of Least Resistance Ahead of Fed Meeting
DAX 30, IBEX 35 Outlook: Path of Least Resistance Ahead of Fed Meeting
2021-06-15 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Ahead of UK CPI
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Ahead of UK CPI
2021-06-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP Underpinned by Robust Jobs Report
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP Underpinned by Robust Jobs Report
2021-06-15 06:40:00
Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Follow
Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Follow
2021-06-15 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed