US Dollar May Extend Gains vs. Euro, Retail Sales and PPI Data Eyed
2021-06-15 07:00:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Eyes 2018 High as Air Travel Boosts Bullish Narrative
2021-06-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Dow and S&P 500 Diverge Ahead of FOMC, Dollar Holds as Gold and Yields Slide
2021-06-15 03:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-15 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Top in Play as 10-Year Treasury Yield Rebounds?
2021-06-15 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Major Breakdown Ahead of Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-14 19:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Ahead of UK CPI
2021-06-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP Underpinned by Robust Jobs Report
2021-06-15 06:40:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52.
2021-06-15 00:23:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
  • UK confirms that it has agreed a post-Brexit trade deal with Australia $GBP $AUD
  • FX options expiries of note $EURUSD 1.2150-60 (588mln) $EURGBP 0.8600-10 (1.1bln) $USDJPY 110.00 (1.26bln) $AUDUSD 0.7725-30 (1bln)
  • ECB's Rehn says accommodative financing conditions are a key element to supporting the Euro Area economic recovery - Recent faster inflation in the Euro Area is due to one off and temporary factors, adds that there are no signs of a rise in broader price pressures
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (MAY) Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-15
  • Demand for the first bond backing EU recovery fund rises to over EUR 107bln, spread set at 2bps below mid-swap level $EUR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in EUR/CHF are long at 74.18%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/TQG0SzZVUh
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (MAY) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-15
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/QBK90rlQGy
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.45% Gold: 0.09% Silver: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4OdjSck2KZ
  • BofA June Fund Manager survey - Long commodities overtakes bitcoin as most crowded trade - 63% believe Fed will signal tapering in Aug/Sep - 72% of fund managers say inflation is transitory
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Ahead of UK CPI

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Ahead of UK CPI

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD barely responded to the latest UK employment data and will likely continue to trade sideways.
  • UK inflation numbers due Wednesday will be more important but are not likely to change Sterling’s course ahead of or after the FOMC’s latest announcement on US monetary policy later in the day.
GBP/USD range trading to persist

GBP/USD shrugged off a broadly positive UK employment release Tuesday and will likely continue to trade within a relatively narrow trading range both before and after Wednesday’s two key reports: the first on UK inflation and the second on the decisions on US monetary policy made at the latest two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.

You can read a full report on the UK employment figures here.

As the chart below shows, the key resistance level to watch out for is the 1.4249 high recorded on June 1 and the key support level is the 1.4070 low touched yesterday before the pair rallied.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (May 18 – June 15, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Ahead of UK CPI

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

While a delay of a month in UK coronavirus restrictions being lifted is mildly negative for GBP it was expected, and anyway is being offset by strong UK economic data and news of a trade deal between the UK and Australia. Speculation on who will be the next Bank of England Chief Economist when Andy Haldane leaves after this month’s meeting of the Bank’s monetary policy committee could bring some uncertainty to GBP but is not likely to move it far from current levels.

Find out here how to trade the range

As for the inflation data, increases are expected but are not likely to shift the dial on UK monetary policy.

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Ahead of UK CPI

Source: DailyFX calendar

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP Underpinned by Robust Jobs Report
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP Underpinned by Robust Jobs Report
2021-06-15 06:40:00
Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Follow
Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Follow
2021-06-15 01:00:00
GBP/USD Eyes Trend Support as US Dollar Awaits Fed Dot Plot
GBP/USD Eyes Trend Support as US Dollar Awaits Fed Dot Plot
2021-06-14 22:00:00
Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit 4%, Dollar Unmoved as Traders Eye the Fed Meeting
Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit 4%, Dollar Unmoved as Traders Eye the Fed Meeting
2021-06-14 15:15:00
