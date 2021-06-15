Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Dragged Down by Copper Correction

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Extend Gains vs. Euro, Retail Sales and PPI Data Eyed
2021-06-15 07:00:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Eyes 2018 High as Air Travel Boosts Bullish Narrative
2021-06-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and S&P 500 Diverge Ahead of FOMC, Dollar Holds as Gold and Yields Slide
2021-06-15 03:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-15 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Pull Back Losses as FOMC Meeting Looms
2021-06-15 09:20:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Top in Play as 10-Year Treasury Yield Rebounds?
2021-06-15 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Ahead of UK CPI
2021-06-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP Underpinned by Robust Jobs Report
2021-06-15 06:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52.
2021-06-15 00:23:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Balance of Trade Final (MAY) due at 12:20 GMT (15min) Expected: $-6.32B Previous: $-15.09B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-15
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Gov Bailey Speech due at 12:15 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-15
  • The EU has frozen 10 banks from taking part in bond purchases due to antitrust violations - FT
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/kmJdQVssyB
  • Another USD pair to watch - $USDCAD nearing May 13th peak (1.22) - 50DMA above at 1.2246 - The move however, going against the continued bid in oil prices https://t.co/fHv7gpOSC9
  • 1.4070 gives way, fresh session lows for cable https://t.co/6J9QlHQJha
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 74.28%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.74%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bUrGX3vgHG
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/np2DRdpId8
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.64% Gold: -0.04% Silver: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tYoBjMaX1J
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1bRmkh7wZ5
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Dragged Down by Copper Correction

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Dragged Down by Copper Correction

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points

  • Copper Drags AUD Lower
  • Little Conviction Ahead of FOMC
  • Yuan and Rate Differentials Working Against AUD/USD

AUD Sentiment Soft Ahead of FOMC

AUD: As market participants await the FOMC meeting, there is little in the way of any conviction trades across the FX space. Softer sentiment in the AUD not helped by the pullback in copper prices, which has now entered into correction territory having fallen over 10% from the May peak. In turn, AUD/USD is nearing the lows of its recent range after a dip below 0.7700. Elsewhere, the recent attempts by Chinese officials to stem the rise in the Chinese Yuan has been another factor that has kept upside in the Aussie limited. For what to watch regarding the FOMC, click here

Copper Corrects From May Peak

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Dragged Down by Copper Correction

Source: Refinitiv

Taking a look at the chart, support resides at 0.7640-50, while on the topside resistance is situated at 0.7750. Given the relative calm in markets, I suspect this will be the range for AUD until tomorrow. Also important to keep a close watch on US/AU rate differentials, which remain in favour of the greenback and thus should differentials head lower, expect AUD/USD to follow suit.

AUD/USD vs AU/US Rate Differentials

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Dragged Down by Copper Correction

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment Data Negative for CHF, Neutral for CAD, Gold | Webinar
Market Sentiment Data Negative for CHF, Neutral for CAD, Gold | Webinar
2021-06-15 11:40:00
DAX 30, IBEX 35 Outlook: Path of Least Resistance Ahead of Fed Meeting
DAX 30, IBEX 35 Outlook: Path of Least Resistance Ahead of Fed Meeting
2021-06-15 09:30:00
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Pull Back Losses as FOMC Meeting Looms
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Pull Back Losses as FOMC Meeting Looms
2021-06-15 09:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Ahead of UK CPI
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Ahead of UK CPI
2021-06-15 08:00:00
Advertisement