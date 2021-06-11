News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD June Open Range Vulnerable as ECB Sticks to Higher PEPP
2021-06-11 15:00:00
Inflation (CPI), The Fed & ECB – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-11 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Outlook – Room to Rally 10% or More Before Big Levels Met
2021-06-11 12:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00.
2021-06-11 09:23:00
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Upside Test as US Rates Drop - Last Chance for Volatility
2021-06-11 09:35:00
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits a Record as Meme Stocks Slide, No Dollar Breaks Until Fed?
2021-06-11 03:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-10 21:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-10 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Lumber - haven't seen a chart formation like this for...well I can't think of one tbh. #lumber #timber @DailyFX Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/6yTFNbKrUT
  • $usdcad now at r1 next spot on my charts 2203 https://t.co/yNqtaT4ydP https://t.co/75lZSq7gGz
  • House bill could force tech giants to separate platforms from other businesses - could force Amazon to split or shed private-label goods - bill to be introduced as soon as Friday, sources
  • After holding steady through a roaring US CPI, the Dollar is putting in tentative breaks after a lower-tier UofM print. DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter takes score for Friday! https://t.co/gb2hxrTwcY
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.38% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.44% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.57% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.74% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/m6KkAADVMC
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.89% FTSE 100: 0.76% Germany 30: 0.68% US 500: -0.07% Wall Street: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/C4gcMAcEMC
  • A closer look at Bitcoin price action shows BTC/USD trading within the confines of an descending pitchfork formation extending off yearly highs. Get your $btc market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/o83jNRUzh0 https://t.co/1HRLJuR1VX
  • USD/CAD - having a crack at range resistance..#usd #loonie #usdcad @DailyFX https://t.co/HxjavXKdeS
  • US Secretary of State urges China to cease pressure campaign against Taiwan
  • CAD at a two week low vs USD, still remains within a well defined range https://t.co/KxmmJcrftb
Inflation (CPI), The Fed & ECB – FinTwit Trends to Watch

Inflation (CPI), The Fed & ECB – FinTwit Trends to Watch

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
  • U.S. CPI data beats estimates
  • Rates markets an indication for next weeks Fed meeting?
  • The ECB continues its rate path
Advertisement

Unsurprising inflation data sets up speculative talks for next week

Inflation was the talk of the week with actual figures coming in above estimates (see economic calendar below). The recent hype about soaring inflation strangely had minimal impact on financial markets with volatility remaining fairly passive. Many analysts who agree with the “transitory” standpoint by the Fed can find solace in the fact that while inflation numbers are high, the major contributors are a handful of products such as lumber and automobiles.

U.S. inflation data:

US inflation data

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Widespread inflation across many products would cause greater concern of an overheating economy and may lead to intervention from the Fed. For now, the central bank is likely to continue on it’s current path of average inflation targeting as well as refute any rumors of tapering just yet. Next weeks Fed interest rate decision (June 16th) will be more geared toward identifying any possible (but unlikely) suggestions of changes in forward guidance.

U.S. 10-year treasury yields tumble ahead of FOMC meeting

Following on from the aforementioned inflation data, U.S. treasury yields reacted in a less obvious manner. Generally when inflationary pressure rises, bond yields tend to rise with it in order to compensate for this inflation risk and depressed bond returns (see chart below). However, this week saw the opposite as reflected by the highlighted area on the chart. So why would bond market participants jump at the chance to buy U.S. treasuries at yields of roughly 1.5%?

There are a few possible reasons for this:

  1. U.S. treasuries are comparatively higher than other nations sovereign bonds which has maintained demand thus suppressing yields.
  2. The Federal Reserve is purchasing massive quantities of treasury bonds every month.

Does this mean the bond market is supportive of the Fed and it’s policy of a brief spout of high inflation? Next week’s meeting should give a clearer picture of the way forward.

CPI vs U.S. 10-year treasury yield:

CPI vs U.S. treasury yield

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, Refinitiv

European Central Bank maintains PEPP approach

The ECB was also in the spotlight this week with their interest rate announcement resulting in an unsurprising continuation of the 0% rate figure (see economic calendar below).

ECB interest rate decision:

ECB interest rate

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

The announcement was met with emptiness as the chart below so aptly represents. EUR/USD hardly moved a muscle with the PEPP program to persist with its purchase pace targets – which are expected to increase relative to prior months. Next week the Eurozone will look forward to core inflation figures which have until now remained subdued - dissimilar to the US.

Post-ECB meeting market reaction

Source: Vanda Research

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

South African Rand Price Action Setups: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR
South African Rand Price Action Setups: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR
2021-06-11 14:15:00
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rebounds but Fails to Create Volatility as Markets Await the Fed
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rebounds but Fails to Create Volatility as Markets Await the Fed
2021-06-11 14:15:00
EUR/GBP Price Forecast - Negative Sentiment May Test Recent Range Support
EUR/GBP Price Forecast - Negative Sentiment May Test Recent Range Support
2021-06-11 11:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Upside Test as US Rates Drop - Last Chance for Volatility
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Upside Test as US Rates Drop - Last Chance for Volatility
2021-06-11 09:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed