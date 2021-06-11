EUR/GBP Price Forecast - Negative Sentiment May Test Recent Range Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-10 21:20:00
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00.
2021-06-11 09:23:00
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Upside Test as US Rates Drop - Last Chance for Volatility
2021-06-11 09:35:00
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits a Record as Meme Stocks Slide, No Dollar Breaks Until Fed?
2021-06-11 03:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-10 21:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-10 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since May 10, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,090.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gKsZ0B3jol
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/knlV1FIVzR
  • 🇲🇽 Industrial Production YoY (APR) Actual: 36.6% Expected: 36.7% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-11
  • Ethereum/Bitcoin spread...Will 650 hold again? #btc #eth #Ethereum #Bitcoin @DailyFX https://t.co/cPFB9tQb5F
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 80.25%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 73.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4wp1otsmla
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Industrial Production YoY (APR) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 36.7% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-11
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/64PLtyriAK
  • 🇷🇺 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 5.5% Expected: 5.5% Previous: 5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-11
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.74% Oil - US Crude: 0.18% Gold: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QYaWX7iKGB
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/lZuipqPDDS
EUR/GBP Price Forecast - Negative Sentiment May Test Recent Range Support

EUR/GBP Price Forecast - Negative Sentiment May Test Recent Range Support

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Euro and British Pound (EUR/GBP) Price, News, and Analysis:

  • EUR/GBP back below 0.8600 and eyeing range support.
  • IG client sentiment – a sharp decrease in short positions.

A range trade that we have been following for a few weeks, EUR/GBP, continues to throw up opportunities with both resistance and support holding firm. The 0.8560/0.8721 spread has been touched several times over the last two months with each test producing a turnaround in price action. The current spot price is now closing back in on support, with the move being given extra credibility by the short- and medium-dated simple moving averages and a series of lower highs from late April.

EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Multi-Week Trading Range Coming Under Pressure

The daily chart shows EUR/GBP opened today below the 20-dsma and for further weakness to be confirmed it also needs to close this level. Recent closes below this level have produced a break higher but these moves are becoming limited indicating the overall weakness of the pair. This weakness is being confirmed by the series of lower highs. Traders should keep a note of support at 0.8560 to see if it can still hold the current negative sentiment. Retail traders continue to build net-long EUR/GBP positions and cut back their net-short positions, a bearish contrarian signal (see below).

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (November 2020 – June 11, 2021)

EUR/GBP Price Forecast - Negative Sentiment May Test Recent Range Support

IG Retail trader data show 65.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.91 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 23.61% higher than yesterday and 2.38% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.84% lower than yesterday and 15.78% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias

What is your view on EUR/GBP – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Upside Test as US Rates Drop - Last Chance for Volatility
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Upside Test as US Rates Drop - Last Chance for Volatility
2021-06-11 09:35:00
Muted Reaction to US CPI Puts Further Bearish Pressure on USD/CNH
Muted Reaction to US CPI Puts Further Bearish Pressure on USD/CNH
2021-06-11 08:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Lead Hang Seng, ASX 200 Higher as Market Shrugs Off CPI
Nasdaq 100 May Lead Hang Seng, ASX 200 Higher as Market Shrugs Off CPI
2021-06-11 01:00:00
US Dollar Analysis: Hot Inflation and a Potential Infrastructure Bill - More Weakness Ahead?
US Dollar Analysis: Hot Inflation and a Potential Infrastructure Bill - More Weakness Ahead?
2021-06-11 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish