Breaking: ECB to Maintain PEPP Buying at Significantly Higher Pace
2021-06-10 12:05:00
S&P 500, EURUSD, USDCAD and GBPUSD: Ranking CPI Breakout Potential
2021-06-10 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pull Below $70 as Rising Fuel Stockpiles Cools the Rally
2021-06-10 06:00:00
ESG Investing: How COVID-19 Has Augmented its Relevance in Financial Markets
2021-06-09 16:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook in Limbo
2021-06-10 12:30:00
Dow Jones in Tight Range, Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Edge Higher
2021-06-09 01:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyes Fastest Expected Core Inflation Rate Since 1993
2021-06-10 05:00:00
Gold Price Chart Posts Bullish "Golden Cross" Formation, Will it Rally?
2021-06-09 20:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Seen Stable After US CPI, ECB
2021-06-10 08:15:00
S&P 500, EURUSD, USDCAD and GBPUSD: Ranking CPI Breakout Potential
2021-06-10 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-09 05:00:00
Breaking: ECB to Maintain PEPP Buying at Significantly Higher Pace

Justin McQueen, Analyst

EUR/USD, ECB Price Analysis & News

  • ECB to Maintain PEPP Purchases at Significantly Higher Pace
  • Euro Muted Following Expected Decision

No Fireworks from the ECB as Expected

The ECB kept key interest rates unchanged as expected. More importantly, the ECB stuck with the rhetoric that PEPP purchases over Q3 will continue at a “significantly higher pace” compared to the first few months of the year. The significantly higher pace equating to circa EUR 80bln/month. For key levels to watch in EUR/USD and EUR/JPY, click here.

Market reaction: In turn, with little in the way of surprises in the decision, the Euro saw a very muted reaction and thus remained in a very tight range.

Looking ahead, ECB Lagarde’s press conference is scheduled for 13:30BST. However, as I mentioned earlier, the ECB President will likely provide little in the way of new information.

For the full commentary of the ECB Press Conference check out the @DailyFXTeam Twitter Handle.

The European Central Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide

EURUSD, German Bund Instant Reaction

Breaking: ECB to Maintain PEPP Buying at Significantly Higher Pace

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

