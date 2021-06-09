News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Focus on ECB, US CPI and Brexit Battle
2021-06-09 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ESG Investing: How COVID-19 Has Augmented its Relevance in Financial Markets
2021-06-09 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: EIA Inventory Stocks In Focus Following Bullish API Print
2021-06-09 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones in Tight Range, Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Edge Higher
2021-06-09 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-08 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: XAU Holding, XAG Teetering
2021-06-09 12:30:00
Gold Prices Eye $1900 as Chinese PPI Beat Signals Building Price Pressures
2021-06-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Up Modestly as Haldane Hints at Tapering
2021-06-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-09 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.05% France 40: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.07% Wall Street: -0.08% FTSE 100: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Uu8PZWS6r2
  • Going live now for this week's equity webinar, join at the link below We'll discuss seasonal headwinds, memestocks, inflation and more. https://t.co/BY5KNZL8nf
  • The markets seem to generally respect the weight of tomorrow's US CPI release, but the Dollar and US 10-Year yield are sliding despite - or perhaps because of - the event risk ahead https://t.co/SLmaK1KHDV
  • With the BOC out of the way, the focus turns to the US CPI as a serious market mover. DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter discusses what's ahead! https://t.co/qbd3hPXPNX
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.25% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QvegrEcEcB
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.16% Wall Street: 0.09% France 40: 0.03% FTSE 100: -0.20% Germany 30: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/k0kYqhJk0u
  • 🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision (JUN) Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-09
  • $Oil breakout has continued to fresh 2 year highs, now grasping for support at the 70 handle $CL #oott https://t.co/d62RETVazo
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/Tie6iEmEmD
  • $USD bears took their shot quick reversal back up to 90 over the past hour tomorrow brings CPI data. Could be some workable trends coming out of that https://t.co/roZaxt2XFC https://t.co/qVS9eGfEf4
ESG Investing: How COVID-19 Has Augmented its Relevance in Financial Markets

ESG Investing: How COVID-19 Has Augmented its Relevance in Financial Markets

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
  • What is ESG Investing?
  • Impact of COVID-19 on ESG investments
  • Current ESG investment options that are gaining popularity across different asset classes

As the world becomes more environmentally conscious, ESG investing has gained favor across various financial asset classes. The ESG sector has benefitted from the coronavirus pandemic with a comparatively healthier return relative to non-ESG assets.

What is ESG Investing?

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investing is an alternative method to traditional investing whereby market participants support the positive sustainability and societal impact of an investment which are measured via the aforementioned environmental, social and governance factors.

Note that ESG trading and investing involves risk of loss and may not be suitable for all. We advise you to carefully consider whether trading is appropriate for you based on your circumstances. We recommend that you seek independent advice and ensure you fully understand the risks involved before trading or investing.

Why is the COVID-19 Pandemic Promoting ESG Investing?

The coronavirus pandemic has devasted the world including financial markets; it has also prompted people to take notice of ESG investing. Prioritizing sustainable investing is growing globally and including these metrics within more traditional and clearly limited forecasting models is now essential.

The chart below highlights the importance of ESG investing with ESG assets (equities and bonds) outperforming non-ESG assets throughout 2020. This trend is set to continue with the change in investment mindset.

ESG vs non-ESG assets

Source: Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing

Exercise Caution When Searching for Your ESG Investment

There are countless instances of fraudulent behavior around ESG conformity within financial markets – notably Volkswagen AG providing misleading CO2 emissions data. This is often referred to as “greenwashing”.

Greenwashing is simply a façade implemented by companies to appear more sustainable or “green” often through manipulative marketing as opposed to focusing on the fundamental sustainability of the business.

More in depth research and analysis may be required to truly gauge the ESG score of an ESG investment. A little extra time may go a long way in securing a true ESG investment that ticks all the boxes!

Trending ESG Investment Opportunities

With more interest in ESG investing, various financial asset classes are embracing the change and adopting particular instruments that may be attractive to ESG investors. Below are some of the most popular ESG investments in 2021:

ESG Stocks

The equity market was the first asset class to incorporate ESG into operations and analysis. There are several online sources that outline company ESG stock scores and compliance. Investors may access these stocks individually or via an ESG stock index which tracks the highest scoring ESG stocks. As more institutions see the value of sustainable investing and bolster their portfolios, this may be a good place to begin your ESG investing journey.

ESG Bonds

ESG bonds show results similar to ESG equities. These “green bond” initiatives have seen an uptick in popularity with both the private sector and governments making efforts to demonstrate ESG awareness. Many of these issuances have to be linked with an ESG related projects with investors updated on company progress and how the capital is being utilized. This gives ESG investors greater incentive to part with their funds and gives them some form of ESG validation. Many of these bonds are available across the globe via ETFs as well as individual ESG bond issuances through banks and investment institutions.

ESG in Crypto: Ethereum 2.0

Ethereum has been around for a few years now and has established its name within the cryptocurrency space. The newly released Ethereum 2.0 basically reduces the opportunity for Ethereum ‘miners. This falls in line with ESG principals as crypto miners negatively impact the environment in terms of CO2 emissions. This could be a huge positive for the coin moving forward as it is more efficient, environmentally conscious and cheaper.

VIRTUAL CURRENCY DISCLOSURE

DAILYFX IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA’S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bank of Canada Holds Rates Flat - USD/CAD Bounces
Bank of Canada Holds Rates Flat - USD/CAD Bounces
2021-06-09 14:17:00
Canadian Dollar Price Latest - BoC Outlook, US CPI May Break the USD/CAD Trading Range
Canadian Dollar Price Latest - BoC Outlook, US CPI May Break the USD/CAD Trading Range
2021-06-09 11:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Focus on ECB, US CPI and Brexit Battle
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Focus on ECB, US CPI and Brexit Battle
2021-06-09 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Up Modestly as Haldane Hints at Tapering
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Up Modestly as Haldane Hints at Tapering
2021-06-09 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum
Copper
Natural Gas
Oil - Brent Crude
US 500
Bullish