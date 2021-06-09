News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-06-09 04:00:00
Dollar Pressure Builds but USDCAD May be the Only Major That Can Break Wednesday
2021-06-09 03:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: EIA Inventory Stocks In Focus Following Bullish API Print
2021-06-09 02:00:00
Dow Jones in Tight Range, Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Edge Higher
2021-06-09 01:00:00
Dow Jones in Tight Range, Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Edge Higher
2021-06-09 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-08 21:30:00
Gold Prices Eye $1900 as Chinese PPI Beat Signals Building Price Pressures
2021-06-09 06:00:00
Gold Price Chart Posts Bullish "Golden Cross" Formation, Will it Rally?
2021-06-08 20:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Up Modestly as Haldane Hints at Tapering
2021-06-09 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Slip Lower
2021-06-08 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-09 05:00:00
Market Minutes: Volatility Plunges; USD Rangebound as US Yields Steady; US Inflation Data on Thursday
2021-06-08 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Up Modestly as Haldane Hints at Tapering

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane says it might at some stage be time to reduce the central bank’s huge monetary stimulus program introduced to help the UK economy recover from the contraction caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
  • There was only a modest rise in GBP/USD after his comments hit the wires but they are still positive for the pair, improving the outlook albeit marginally.
GBP/USD outlook improves on Haldane comments

The outlook for GBP/USD has improved modestly after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane suggested Wednesday that the central bank might be closer to tapering its monetary stimulus program than thought previously.

In a radio interview, Haldane said there were already some “pretty punchy pressures on prices”, adding that the UK central bank “could start tightening the tap on that, slowing down the amount of money were printing, and ultimately perhaps even starting to turn that around.”

GBP/USD edged ahead on Haldane’s comments before easing back as traders realized that Haldane is due to leave the BoE later this month and is generally seen as hawkish anyway, having voted last month to reduce the size of the Bank’s bond-buying program.

Still, his comments are positive for GBP/USD, albeit it is unlikely to break out of its recent relatively narrow trading range.

GBP/USD Price Chart, 15-Minute Timeframe (June 1-9, 2021)

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

As for the near-term outlook, traders will be keeping an eye open for a possible delay in the planned lifting of coronavirus restrictions in the UK later this month and also for a possible escalation of the row between the EU and the UK over trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

