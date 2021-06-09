Bank of Canada Holds Rates Flat - USD/CAD Bounces

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Focus on ECB, US CPI and Brexit Battle
2021-06-09 09:30:00
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-06-09 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Forecast: EIA Inventory Stocks In Focus Following Bullish API Print
2021-06-09 02:00:00
Dow Jones in Tight Range, Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Edge Higher
2021-06-09 01:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones in Tight Range, Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Edge Higher
2021-06-09 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-08 21:30:00
Gold
News
Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: XAU Holding, XAG Teetering
2021-06-09 12:30:00
Gold Prices Eye $1900 as Chinese PPI Beat Signals Building Price Pressures
2021-06-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Up Modestly as Haldane Hints at Tapering
2021-06-09 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Slip Lower
2021-06-08 08:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-09 05:00:00
Market Minutes: Volatility Plunges; USD Rangebound as US Yields Steady; US Inflation Data on Thursday
2021-06-08 17:30:00
Real Time News
  • 🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision (JUN) Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-09
  • $Oil breakout has continued to fresh 2 year highs, now grasping for support at the 70 handle $CL #oott https://t.co/d62RETVazo
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/Tie6iEmEmD
  • $USD bears took their shot quick reversal back up to 90 over the past hour tomorrow brings CPI data. Could be some workable trends coming out of that https://t.co/roZaxt2XFC https://t.co/qVS9eGfEf4
  • Apparently, you need to keep tabs on the social boards daily to see where the meme fervor is at at any given time. Seems $CLOV has supplanted $AMC and $WISH is on the radar after yesterday's ~50% rally. $GME earnings after the close https://t.co/cJDtfbriPn
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.59% Silver: 0.57% Gold: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/q6Z5zNvpbo
  • 🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (APR) Actual: 0.8% Expected: 0.8% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-09
  • Bank of Canada sees inflation likely to remain near 3% through summer, expects to ease later as base year effects diminish Maintained QE at $3 billion per month $CAD
  • Bank of Canada leaves interest rate unchanged at 0.25% Will look to keep rates at lower bound until slack is absorbed and 2% inflation target is sustainably achieved in current projections not before second half of 2022.
  • The Bank of Canada not surprisingly held its benchmark, but more importantly says it is keeping its monthly QE purchases unchanged at C$3 Bln/month. Recall that they were the first to taper by C$1 Bln at the previous meeting
Bank of Canada Holds Rates Flat - USD/CAD Bounces

Bank of Canada Holds Rates Flat - USD/CAD Bounces

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Bank of Canada, USD/CAD Talking Points:

  • The Bank of Canada held rates flat at this morning’s rate decision, while keeping QE purchases to C$3 Billion/month.
  • USD/CAD put in a mild bounce on the back of the statement.
  • The focus now begins to shift to the FOMC, set for next Wednesday.
This morning brought a Bank of Canada rate decision and after the BoC’s outing in April, there was a lot of attention as to whether the bank would continue to pare back pandemic policy. That did not happen this morning, as the BoC held rates flat at .25% while also continuing QE at a C$3 Billion per week.

The bank brought surprise at their April rate decision when they became one of the first large Central Banks to begin talking about post-pandemic policy. In the US, as a brisk recovery continues to gain steam the Federal Reserve has yet to engage with the topic of tapering or normalizing policy. The Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting is next Wednesday, so additional details may be forthcoming there.

From the BoC, the key part of this morning’s statement is quoted below, with highlight added for emphasis as this sounds very similar to the Fed’s current take on inflation.

As expected, CPI inflation has risen to around the top of the 1-3 percent inflation-control range, due largely to base-year effects and much stronger gasoline prices. Core measures of inflation have also risen, due primarily to temporary factors and base year effects, but by much less than CPI inflation. While CPI inflation will likely remain near 3 percent through the summer, it is expected to ease later in the year, as base-year effects diminish and excess capacity continues to exert downward pressure.

In market-related responses, USD/CAD put in a mild bounce after the release of this statement. The Canadian Dollar went on a strong run following the bank’s April rate decision, and there’s been some harboring bearishness in USD/CAD as the divergence between US and Canadian Monetary Policy was quite pronounced after that April rate decision. With the BoC taking a more mild approach this morning, the door can remain open to reversal themes in the pair, particularly if the Fed begins to talk about post-pandemic policy moves at next week’s FOMC rate decision.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Latest - BoC Outlook, US CPI May Break the USD/CAD Trading Range
2021-06-09 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Latest - BoC Outlook, US CPI May Break the USD/CAD Trading Range
2021-06-09 11:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Focus on ECB, US CPI and Brexit Battle
2021-06-09 09:30:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Focus on ECB, US CPI and Brexit Battle
2021-06-09 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Up Modestly as Haldane Hints at Tapering
2021-06-09 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Up Modestly as Haldane Hints at Tapering
2021-06-09 08:00:00
Gold Prices Eye $1900 as Chinese PPI Beat Signals Building Price Pressures
2021-06-09 06:00:00
Gold Prices Eye $1900 as Chinese PPI Beat Signals Building Price Pressures
2021-06-09 06:00:00
Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish