Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast for the Week Ahead

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Stalls Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2021-06-08 18:30:00
Market Minutes: Volatility Plunges; USD Rangebound as US Yields Steady; US Inflation Data on Thursday
2021-06-08 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Set Sights Above $70 With Uptrend Intact
2021-06-08 16:00:00
2021-06-07 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-08 21:30:00
2021-06-08 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Chart Posts Bullish "Golden Cross" Formation, Will it Rally?
2021-06-08 20:30:00
2021-06-08 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Slip Lower
2021-06-08 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dollar and GBPUSD Breakout Pressure Builds, But Beware an AUDUSD Outcome
2021-06-08 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2021-06-08 17:30:00
Market Positioning Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar
2021-06-08 11:30:00
Real Time News
  • New Zealand Finance Minister Robertson: - very optimistic vaccination goal will be met - BBG $NZDUSD
  • We started this week off with the biggest bullish gap from the US 10-Year Treasury yield in years and as of Tuesday's close, it threatening to break lower from its three-month range https://t.co/vxYUJJ253k
  • The EUR/USD rebound following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report appears to be stalling ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB). Get your #ECB market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/dh7Y1HwVs9 https://t.co/h72nbPyQmq
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/f6n0DUQvgP
  • Another Tuesday another episode of the @macrosetup with @RiskReversal and @GuyAdami talking about some of the major themes for stocks, commodities and currencies. Thanks for having me! A truncated version of my views on gold and video can be found here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/08/Gold-Price-Chart-Posts-Bullish-Golden-Cross-Formation-Will-it-Rally.html?ref-author=phanks&QPID=917701&CHID=9
  • Gold posted a bullish “golden cross” formation this week that could suggest further gains are ahead. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/Zm3ZhXMkGR https://t.co/YaxeTiJlBY
  • US API Stock Changes #Crude -2.108M #Cushing -0.420M #Gasoline +2.405M #Distillate +3.752M #OOTT #WTI $CL_F
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.06% Gold: -0.30% Silver: -0.90% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/u1L31DcVlK
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.17% Germany 30: 0.07% Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OdJDL8G8VW
  • The S&P 500 sits just below the all-time-high while the Russell 2000 appears a bit more vulnerable to pullback themes. Get your S&P500 market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/30D7Kzape1 https://t.co/5HIsQTG9Om
Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast for the Week Ahead

Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast for the Week Ahead

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook:

Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast for the Week Ahead

While the Nasdaq 100 has long been the most volatile of the three major US indices, it is not immune from broader seasonal trends that can give rise to uninspired price action. Recent sessions have seen the tech-heavy index languish about, trading only slightly higher over the last two weeks. Such price action furthers the likelihood of range-bound price action that open the door to range trading strategies. That said, volatility could be revived by upcoming inflation data and next week’s FOMC meeting.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: Hourly Time Frame (April 2021 – June 2021)

nasdaq 100 price chart

In the meantime, however, the Nasdaq may continue to lack conviction and could bounce between technical levels as a result. Initial resistance resides around the index’s all-time high of 14,080 with few barriers beyond. Support may reside nearby at the zone around 13,700 followed by more formidable support from 13,300 to 13,400. As it stands, the “line in the sand” can likely be found along the rising channel near 13,100 that, if support were to give, could see losses accelerate.

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) Drives the US Dollar & Currency Volatility

That said, the ground the Nasdaq 100 would have to cover before 13,100 were under threat is significant and seasonal conditions would make such a move all the more difficult. With that in mind, traders may bide their time until Thursday’s inflation data release and next week’s FOMC meeting. Both events will offer insight into the main market themes driving price action, inflation concerns and taper talk.

As the Nasdaq 100 searches for its next catalyst, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

