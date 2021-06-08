Market Positioning Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar

Market sentiment analysis:

Trader positioning data point to weak USD

IG client sentiment data, which track the positioning of traders using the company’s platforms, are suggesting a weaker US Dollar against several other currencies. At DailyFX we take a contrarian view of retail trader positioning and the current signal are bullish EUR/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD as well as bearish USD/JPY.

These signals come as stock markets remain generally firm worldwide ahead of Thursday’s two key events: the release of US inflation data and the monetary policy announcement by the European Central Bank.

IG Client Sentiment Data

Source: DailyFX (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex