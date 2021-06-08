News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Market Positioning Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar
2021-06-08 11:30:00
2021-06-08 11:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Top Struggling to Find Follow-Through?
2021-06-08 04:00:00
2021-06-08 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Set Sights Above $70 With Uptrend Intact
2021-06-07 22:00:00
2021-06-07 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Resistance at $70 as Selling Pressure Builds
2021-06-07 06:00:00
2021-06-07 06:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-06-08 07:00:00
2021-06-08 07:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-06-07 07:00:00
2021-06-07 07:00:00
Gold Prices See Pressures Building at $1,900, ETF Outflows an Ominous Sign
2021-06-08 06:00:00
2021-06-08 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-08 00:00:00
2021-06-08 00:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Slip Lower
2021-06-08 08:00:00
2021-06-08 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dollar and GBPUSD Breakout Pressure Builds, But Beware an AUDUSD Outcome
2021-06-08 03:00:00
2021-06-08 03:00:00
Market Positioning Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar
2021-06-08 11:30:00
2021-06-08 11:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-08 00:00:00
2021-06-08 00:00:00
Market Positioning Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • IG client sentiment data are sending out bearish signals for the US Dollar against the Euro, the Japanese Yen, the Australian Dollar and the New Zealand Dollar.
  • The signals come ahead of Thursday’s much-anticipated US inflation data and the conclusion of the ECB meeting on Eurozone monetary policy.
Trader positioning data point to weak USD

IG client sentiment data, which track the positioning of traders using the company’s platforms, are suggesting a weaker US Dollar against several other currencies. At DailyFX we take a contrarian view of retail trader positioning and the current signal are bullish EUR/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD as well as bearish USD/JPY.

These signals come as stock markets remain generally firm worldwide ahead of Thursday’s two key events: the release of US inflation data and the monetary policy announcement by the European Central Bank.

IG Client Sentiment Data

Source: DailyFX (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

