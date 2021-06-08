Gold Price Chart Posts Bullish "Golden Cross" Formation, Will it Rally?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Stalls Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2021-06-08 18:30:00
Market Minutes: Volatility Plunges; USD Rangebound as US Yields Steady; US Inflation Data on Thursday
2021-06-08 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Set Sights Above $70 With Uptrend Intact
2021-06-08 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Set Sights Above $70 With Uptrend Intact
2021-06-07 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Minutes: Volatility Plunges; USD Rangebound as US Yields Steady; US Inflation Data on Thursday
2021-06-08 17:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-06-08 07:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Chart Posts Bullish "Golden Cross" Formation, Will it Rally?
2021-06-08 20:30:00
Market Minutes: Volatility Plunges; USD Rangebound as US Yields Steady; US Inflation Data on Thursday
2021-06-08 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Slip Lower
2021-06-08 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dollar and GBPUSD Breakout Pressure Builds, But Beware an AUDUSD Outcome
2021-06-08 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Minutes: Volatility Plunges; USD Rangebound as US Yields Steady; US Inflation Data on Thursday
2021-06-08 17:30:00
Market Positioning Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar
2021-06-08 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.06% Gold: -0.30% Silver: -0.90% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/u1L31DcVlK
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.17% Germany 30: 0.07% Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OdJDL8G8VW
  • The S&P 500 sits just below the all-time-high while the Russell 2000 appears a bit more vulnerable to pullback themes. Get your S&P500 market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/30D7Kzape1 https://t.co/5HIsQTG9Om
  • RT @IG_US: .@GuyAdami & @RiskReversal (Dan Nathan) talk: - Who is having the transitory tantrum? -Meme stocks seeing more options volume…
  • S&P Stirs Near Highs, Russell 2000 Breakout Ahead of Inflation, FOMC https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/06/08/SPX-SPY-ES-Stirs-Near-Highs-Russell-2000-Breakout-Ahead-of-Inflation-FOMC.html https://t.co/l6FGi0BRIv
  • WTI breaks back above $70/bbl for the first time since October 2018 $WTI #Oil $CL_F https://t.co/OeXtyFuJyc
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.01% Gold: -0.31% Silver: -0.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QTFO0JK4VC
  • Republican Senator Barrasso: Infrastructure talks with Biden Administration have reached a roadblock
  • Eurozone Q1 quarterly GDP better than expected but not enough to prevent a double dip recession in the economic zone. Get your $EURUSD market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/7qAg5zZu4L https://t.co/9VHWnJjTvW
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 77.93%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lRo86xB2xD
Gold Price Chart Posts Bullish "Golden Cross" Formation, Will it Rally?

Gold Price Chart Posts Bullish "Golden Cross" Formation, Will it Rally?

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Gold Price Forecast:

Gold Price Chart Posts Bullish "Golden Cross" Formation, Will it Rally?

Gold prices may continue to rise after the precious metal posted a bullish moving average crossover on the daily chart early this week. The “golden cross” formation occurs when a shorter-term moving average overtakes a longer-term moving average and many traders take the crossover as a hint that further gains could be in store. In the case of the gold price chart, the 50-day simple moving average has overtaken the 200-day simple moving average around the $1828 price point and may equip gold with the bullish sentiment required to push higher.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (July 2020 - June 2021)

daily gold price chart

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

That said, there are hurdles to be negotiated and an early barrier could be found near the $1920 level which roughly coincides with the metal’s swing high in 2011. I discuss the merits of the level and potential secondary resistance with Guy Adami and Dan Nathan, hosts of the MacroSetup, in the attached video.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame (March 2010 - June 2021)

weekly gold price chart

In addition to secondary resistance, updated economic projections and commentary from next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting could upend the fundamental landscape that has allowed gold to track higher. Sustained directionless movement in US Treasury yields, as the market has witnessed over the last few weeks, has likely contributed to the continuation higher for gold and a shift in tone from the Fed could put an end to the sideways price action. While the fundamental landscape and market sentiment could shift at any time, the technical outlook of XAU/USD is encouraging in my opinion.

Should market sentiment shift or the Fed change its policy path, early support likely resides along the upper-bound of the descending channel and around the $1,850 mark. Either way, gold remains in the midst of a bullish breakout from its August downtrend and the recent golden cross formation could suggest longer-term strength is on the horizon. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

A to Z Crypto: Demystifying the Top Cryptocurrency Jargon
A to Z Crypto: Demystifying the Top Cryptocurrency Jargon
2021-06-08 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Set Sights Above $70 With Uptrend Intact
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Set Sights Above $70 With Uptrend Intact
2021-06-08 16:00:00
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Potential GBP Vulnerability Ahead of EU-UK Talks
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Potential GBP Vulnerability Ahead of EU-UK Talks
2021-06-08 12:30:00
Market Positioning Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar
Market Positioning Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar
2021-06-08 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish