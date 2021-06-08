News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Top Struggling to Find Follow-Through?
2021-06-08 04:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-08 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Set Sights Above $70 With Uptrend Intact
2021-06-07 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Resistance at $70 as Selling Pressure Builds
2021-06-07 06:00:00
Wall Street
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-06-08 07:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-06-07 07:00:00
Gold
Gold Prices See Pressures Building at $1,900, ETF Outflows an Ominous Sign
2021-06-08 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-08 00:00:00
GBP/USD
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Slip Lower
2021-06-08 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dollar and GBPUSD Breakout Pressure Builds, But Beware an AUDUSD Outcome
2021-06-08 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-08 00:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese, Mexican, US Inflation Rates; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions
2021-06-07 21:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Slip Lower

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Slip Lower

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD continues to range trade but the bias looks to be to the downside.
  • The EU and the UK are continuing to argue over Northern Ireland, potentially weakening the pair modestly, and it could also suffer from persistent talk that a further lifting of UK coronavirus restrictions may be postponed.
Advertisement

GBP/USD range trading, bias lower

GBP/USD continues to trade within a relatively tight range between resistance at the 1.4249 high recorded on June 1 and the 1.4083 low touched on June 4. With the markets generally lacking direction at present, that provides an opportunity for range traders, who can benefit when prices are moving sideways with no clear trend higher or lower.

We have an article here on range trading that you might find useful

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (May 18 – June 8, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Slip Lower

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

From a fundamental perspective, the bias looks to be modestly lower. According to reports, the EU is ready to consider retaliating against the UK for what it sees as the UK flouting its post-Brexit obligations regarding Northern Ireland. The EU and the UK are due to hold talks tomorrow and if these fail then GBP could suffer.

There is also speculation that the UK may delay plans to repeal its pandemic restrictions on June 21 because of the spread of an infectious Covid-19 variant. That would cloud the prospect of a rapid recovery of the UK economy and perhaps weaken GBP accordingly.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

