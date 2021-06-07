News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Stable, ECB Tapering on Back Burner
2021-06-06 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye Resistance at $70 as Selling Pressure Builds
2021-06-07 06:00:00
Crude Oil, Bitcoin (BTC) & AMC Rollercoaster – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-04 14:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-06-07 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion
2021-06-07 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Retreat as Janet Yellen Backs Biden Stimulus, Higher Interest Rates
2021-06-07 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion
2021-06-07 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Within Range, GBP/JPY Eyes Key Levels
2021-06-07 08:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Employment/Population ratio shows current job levels are as high as 1983. DAX 30 and IBEX 35 struggle to keep bullish momentum. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/1Zc7O5fyNN https://t.co/i28hk0ljpL
  • Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is going to join his company's first manned rocket to space next month. $AMZN stock unmoved as the inherent risk could be offset by his finding a new tax haven not covered by the G7 agreement
  • Despite Janet Yellen's remarks warning rate speculation into the Fed's pre-meeting media blackout, $DXY remains under pressure and $SPX has stalled. DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter discusses https://t.co/pyVF6nc1SF
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.09% Gold: -0.03% Oil - US Crude: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xu9JEnjAwO
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in EUR/CHF are long at 77.81%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/obYF46hnkF
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.02% Silver: -0.05% Gold: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8v2ZuhFIL5
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.47% FTSE 100: 0.35% Wall Street: 0.19% Germany 30: 0.07% US 500: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JGbdsbT3f0
  • Softer GBP/USD lifts the FTSE in the morning session. Key zone of resistance keeping FTSE from yearly high. Get your #FTSE market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/fc1aQzl9Ww https://t.co/Ne0489HJj8
  • The 42-day range (as a percentage of spot) for the $SPX is the narrowest trading span since September 2018. ATR as a realized volatility measure still materially higher relative to similar historical comparisons https://t.co/XTGuB8wIRW
  • 🇷🇺 Foreign Exchange Reserves (MAY) Actual: $605B Previous: $590B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-07
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

DOW JONES, HANG SENG, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.52%, +0.88% and +1.78% respectively
  • Nonfarm payrolls data came below expectations, while robust wage growth hints at inflationary pressures. The unemployment rate dropped to a pandemic low.
  • A pullback in the US Dollar and Treasury yields sent gold prices higher

NFP, Yields, Gold, Pandemic, China Trade Balance, Asia-Pacific Week-Ahead:

Wall Street equities closed broadly higher on Friday as a slight miss in May’s nonfarm payrolls data cooled fears about the Fed tapering stimulus. Some 599k jobs were added last month, compared to a 650k baseline forecast. Yet wage growth climbed 2% YoY versus a 1.6% forecast, reflecting rising prices. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1% in the prior month, hitting a pandemic-era low.

The overall jobs report is decent, showing a robust recovery in the labor market, yet not “too good” to stoke tapering fears. As a result, both the DXY US Dollar index and 10-year Treasury yields pulled back on Friday, underpinning stocks and bullion prices.

The rate-sensitive technology sector was leading the rebound, with Nasdaq 100 index surging 1.78%. Goldprices rebounded 1.02% to $ 1,890 and WTI crude oil prices extended higher to $ 69.61. Risk-on sentiment appears to be prevailing, setting a positive tone for Asia-Pacific markets.

US Nonfarm Payrolls

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

APAC bourses look set to kick off the week on the front foot. Futures in Japan, mainland China, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and India are trading higher, whereas those in South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand are in the red.

Investors will eye today’s release of Chinese balance of trade data for clues about the health of the world’s second-largest economy. Growth in exports and imports is expected at 32.1% and 51.5% YoY respectively, partly due to a low-base effect. Chinese data tends to have a significant impact on the Australian and New Zealand Dollars due to their close trade relationship.

New Covid-19 outbreaks in China’s Guangdong province may weigh on the Hang Seng Index (HSI) after local authorities tightened controls on Sunday. The province has detected more than 100 cases since the outbreak started on May 21st and the trend shows no signs of abating. Residents in the area were urged to take Covid-19 tests and were encouraged to stay within the province. Guangdong is one of the most developed provinces in China, and thus tightened Covid-related restrictions may result in a broader adverse economic impact.

New Covid-19 Case in Guangdong, China

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion

Source: Google

For the week ahead, Eurozone GDP data and the ECB interest rate decision dominate the economic docket alongside US core inflation figures Find out more from theDailyFX calendar.

Looking back to Friday’s close, 7 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 76.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Information technology (+1.83%) and energy (+0.80%) outperformed, while materials (-0.34%) and healthcare (-0.12%) trailed behind.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 04-06-2021

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis

The Dow Jones index may be challenging the 200% Fibonacci extension level (34,920) for a second attempt at breaking higher. Prices remain within an “Ascending Channel” formed since early November, the ceiling and the floor of which serve as key support and resistance levels respectively. The MACD indicator formed a bullish crossover, suggesting that upward momentum may be building.

Dow Jones Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) formed a “Double Bottom” chart pattern on the daily chart and may be positioned for further price gains (chart below). The index failed to breach the neckline (29,350) last week however, and has since entered a technical correction. 29,350 remains a key resistance level in the near term, as it coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement.

Hang Seng IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index reached an all-time high on Friday after breaching above a key resistance level of 7,194 – the 127.2% Fibonacci extension. Prices have since opened the door for further upside potential with an eye on 7,340 – the 161.8% extension. The MACD indicator formed a bullish crossover and trended higher, suggesting that upward momentum is prevailing.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE Outlook: UK Index Faces a Stern Challenge with Yearly High in Sight
FTSE Outlook: UK Index Faces a Stern Challenge with Yearly High in Sight
2021-06-07 11:00:00
DAX 30, IBEX 35 Outlook: NFP Data Supports Fed's Plan to Focus on Creating Employment Over Inflation
DAX 30, IBEX 35 Outlook: NFP Data Supports Fed's Plan to Focus on Creating Employment Over Inflation
2021-06-07 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Within Range, GBP/JPY Eyes Key Levels
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Within Range, GBP/JPY Eyes Key Levels
2021-06-07 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Resistance at $70 as Selling Pressure Builds
Crude Oil Prices Eye Resistance at $70 as Selling Pressure Builds
2021-06-07 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Wall Street
Mixed
Hong Kong HS50
Gold
Mixed