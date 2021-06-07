News & Analysis at your fingertips.

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese, Mexican, US Inflation Rates; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions
2021-06-07 21:45:00
2021-06-07 21:45:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-07 17:30:00
2021-06-07 17:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Set Sights Above $70 With Uptrend Intact
2021-06-07 22:00:00
2021-06-07 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Resistance at $70 as Selling Pressure Builds
2021-06-07 06:00:00
2021-06-07 06:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-06-07 07:00:00
2021-06-07 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion
2021-06-07 01:00:00
2021-06-07 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Aiming Higher after Retesting Bull Flag Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-07 19:06:00
2021-06-07 19:06:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-07 17:30:00
2021-06-07 17:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-07 17:30:00
2021-06-07 17:30:00
US Dollar Sentiment Weakens, EUR Longs Pick Up, CAD Consolidates - COT Report
2021-06-07 17:00:00
2021-06-07 17:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese, Mexican, US Inflation Rates; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions
2021-06-07 21:45:00
2021-06-07 21:45:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
2021-06-06 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Set Sights Above $70 With Uptrend Intact

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Crude Oil Price Outlook:

Crude oil trades tantalizingly close to the $70 mark for the first time since October 2018 as strong economic data helps drive continued price gains for the commodity. With little to suggest a reversal lower is imminent, bulls will look to keep the uptrend intact for the foreseeable future and a confident break above the $70 mark would serve as an encouraging first step on the road to further gains. That said, seasonal headwinds could make a convincing break hard to come by.

Crude Oil Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (October 2018 – June 2021)

crude oil price chart

To that end, market participants have already begun to experience lower trading volumes as summer approaches and a lack of conviction could leave early attempts above $70 vulnerable to brief pullbacks. Thankfully for bulls, crude oil enjoys a collection of support nearby. Initial buoyancy may be found from the commodity’s swing high in early March, around $68, with subsequent support around the $65 area.

In the current market environment the $65 zone may serve as the “line in the sand” level that could see losses accelerate if pierced. The area roughly coincides with the 50-day simple moving average, a longstanding Fibonacci level and a crucial trendline from the April 2020 lows.

Crude Oil Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (February 2021 – June 2021)

crude oil price chart with trendline

A break beneath the area and, perhaps more importantly the April uptrend, could seriously undermine the commodity’s longer-term technical outlook. For the time being, however, crude looks well positioned to continue higher given the fundamental and technical landscapes. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

