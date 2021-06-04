News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
EUR/USD Rate Reserves Ahead of May High with NFP Report on Tap
2021-06-03 15:00:00
News
Crude Oil, Bitcoin (BTC) & AMC Rollercoaster – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-04 11:35:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 24, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,606.90.
2021-06-04 04:23:00
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-06-04 02:00:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
News
Gold Price Latest: Multi-Month Bullish Trend Survives its First Real Test
2021-06-04 11:00:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Pullback Consolidates Ahead of NFP
2021-06-04 08:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-03 14:00:00
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-03 19:40:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
US Dollar Price Action Setup for NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Levels

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD, NFP Price Analysis & News

  • All Eyes on NFP After Stellar ADP Report
  • Weekly Closes Important for G10 FX

The main highlight for today’s session will be the Non-Farm Payrolls report, where yesterday’s strong ADP (978k vs 650k exp) provided a sneak peek reaction as to what is to come, should we see a sizeable beat on NFP. That said, it is important to note that the ADP report hasn’t exactly had the best of track records in predicting the NFP data in recent time, with last month’s reading being the prime example (Chart 1). Therefore, this raises the risk that USD bulls may have gotten ahead of themselves. What’s more, given the sizeable move post-ADP, this raises the bar for NFP to surprise on the upside, meaning that you could see a beat relative expectations, however, disappointment may ensue should NFP print below the ADP figure.

US NFP vs ADP (Chart 1)

US Dollar Price Action Setup for NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Levels

Eyes on Weekly Close as Ranges Begin to Break

As is the usually the case, the pre-NFP lull has set in and while some excitement in markets is expected once the NFP data is released, with recent ranges now breaking across G10 FX, where markets close will be particularly important.

EUR/USDhas made a firm break below trendline support, raising downside risks. As 1.21 is tested a close below opens the door to 1.2040-50.

EUR/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

US Dollar Price Action Setup for NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Levels

EUR/USD Tech Levels

US Dollar Price Action Setup for NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Levels

GBP/USD remains firm as 1.4100 keeps the pair afloat in the face of renewed USD demand. Cross-selling in EUR/GBP has also underpinned GBP. The uptrend in GBP/USD intact with 1.40 the key pivot zone.

GBP/USD Tech Levels

US Dollar Price Action Setup for NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Levels

AUD/USD: With little interest to take AUD above 0.7750, the pair is back down to support at 0.7640-50. AUD/USD remains nestled in its broad 0.7600-0.7900 range and should the NFP disappoint, this is expected to continue with the pair likely to see another look above 0.7700 in reaction.

AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

US Dollar Price Action Setup for NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Levels

AUD/USD Tech Levels

US Dollar Price Action Setup for NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Levels

