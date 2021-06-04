News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
EUR/USD Rate Reserves Ahead of May High with NFP Report on Tap
2021-06-03 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 24, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,606.90.
2021-06-04 04:23:00
Oil Price Forecast: Break of March High Negates Double Top Formation
2021-06-03 18:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-06-04 02:00:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Threatened Ahead of US NFP - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-03 14:40:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Pullback Consolidates Ahead of NFP
2021-06-04 08:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-03 14:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-03 19:40:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Pullback Consolidates Ahead of NFP

British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Pullback Consolidates Ahead of NFP

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • GBP/USD drops towards 1.41 as the US Dollar breaks a two-week range
  • Today’s NFP figures are likely to be the focus for GBP/USD traders

The ADP figures released yesterday were enough to snap the US Dollar out of a tight two-week range, leaving USD crosses struggling to keep bullish momentum. There are grounds to believe that today’s NFP data will provide further gains for the Dollar as expectations of a strong reading build. That said, the ADP figures have not been an accurate indicator of NFP data in the past, looking to last month as an example, so we may see USD retreating if today’s figures disappoint.

GBP/USD is slowly backing away from the 1.42 level after keeping to a tight range in the last two weeks, unable to get a strong push above 1.4218. The stochastic indicator was peaking at overbought conditions prior to yesterdays’ pullback, but it is now nearing the oversold level, which may attract new buyers as the pair approaches the 1.41 level.

For immediate support, I would focus on the 1.4075 area after which there is a clear path down to 1.40. This psychological round level is likely to attract traders on each side of the coin, so if we see a pullback to this level we may see sideways consolidation before any other move is achieved.

GBP/USD Daily chart

British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Pullback Consolidates Ahead of NFP

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed