EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Prices Soar on Demand Hopes, US Inventories and Jobs Data Eyed
2021-06-03 07:07:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle & Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress
2021-06-02 18:27:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Charts Rolling Over
2021-06-03 12:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-02 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Russian Wealth Fund to Slash US Dollar Holdings to Zero - Reinvest in EUR, Gold, and Yuan
2021-06-03 10:35:00
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD May Rise with Retail Trader Short Bets Ahead of NFPs
2021-06-03 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Ranges Hold Ahead of US Payrolls Data
2021-06-03 08:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
Russia Plan to Cut US Dollar Holdings In National Wealth Fund to Zero

Real Time News
  • Difference between ADP vs NFP in recent months https://t.co/1QMFOyj8OZ
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (29/MAY) Actual: 385K Expected: 390K Previous: 405K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (MAY/29) Actual: 428K Previous: 458.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • 🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (22/MAY) Actual: 3771K Expected: 3615K Previous: 3602K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 80.67%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 68.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bbyD0sv189
  • 🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (MAY) Actual: 978K Expected: 650K Previous: 742K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.46% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JNhhbx7OJg
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (29/MAY) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 390K Previous: 406K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (MAY/29) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 458.75K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (22/MAY) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 3615K Previous: 3642K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
Russian Wealth Fund to Slash US Dollar Holdings to Zero - Reinvest in EUR, Gold, and Yuan

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Breaking News:

  • Russian to sell all US dollar holdings – Finance Minister
  • Expects to increase holdings of Chinese Yuan, Euro, and gold.

Russia’s Finance Minister said today that the country’s wealth fund will slash its US dollar holdings to zero, in the latest move by Russia to reduce the country’s exposure to the greenback. News headlines said that the fund will instead invest more in the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.

Russia has been selling US dollar holdings over the last year or more as the country tries to break away from dependence on the USD, while increasing its holdings in other major currencies and gold. The markets are taking a fairly sanguine view of the news, so far, with the US dollar basket (DXY) a fraction lower on the release, while EUR/USD and GBP/USD have picked up a very small bid. Gold is flat and remains below stubborn resistance at $1,900/oz.

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

