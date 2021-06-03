Nasdaq 100 Awaits NFP Report as Index Threatens Range-Bound Price Action

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
EUR/USD Rate Reserves Ahead of May High with NFP Report on Tap
2021-06-03 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Break of March High Negates Double Top Formation
2021-06-03 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Soar on Demand Hopes, US Inventories and Jobs Data Eyed
2021-06-03 07:07:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Charts Rolling Over
2021-06-03 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Threatened Ahead of US NFP - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-03 14:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-03 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Ranges Hold Ahead of US Payrolls Data
2021-06-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-03 19:40:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.13% Gold: -1.97% Silver: -2.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/6rzd0QuKQT
  • The June FOMC meeting is under two weeks away, and it’s becoming evident that policymakers are beginning to lay the foundation for initial QE tapering efforts. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/69rMrgNHzu https://t.co/m1N8o8LA2D
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 81.67%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.83%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fVZkGs8X1I
  • The price of oil climbs to a fresh yearly high ($69.40) even though the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stay on track to gradually restore production. Get your #crudeoil market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/bgmtcy5Rhi https://t.co/J2H6P2yb5X
  • Fed's Williams: - Given the economy's strength and favorable market conditions, it's time to unwind corporate bond holdings - Fed can tweak rate control toolkit if needed
  • Fed's Williams: - I see supply chain issues being worked out in the coming months - Inflation indexes that have been trimmed indicate more modest increases
  • Fed's Williams: - I do not believe that now is the right moment to act - Some of the recent price increases are just reversals of previous price decreases
  • Fed's Williams: - The economy is on a decent track, but it is also a long way from making "substantial further progress" - It makes sense for the Fed to be considering its choices for the future
  • Fed's Williams: - Demand is strong, supply side of economy must catch up - I believe wages will change as the economy improves
  • Fed's Williams: - This year, I anticipate strong GDP growth - Overall, the economic picture is really encouraging
Nasdaq 100 Awaits NFP Report as Index Threatens Range-Bound Price Action

Nasdaq 100 Awaits NFP Report as Index Threatens Range-Bound Price Action

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook:

Nasdaq 100 Awaits NFP Report as Index Threatens Range-Bound Price Action

While the Nasdaq 100 has long been the most volatile of the three major US indices, it is not immune from broader seasonal trends that can give rise to uninspired price action. Recent sessions have revealed the Nasdaq’s vulnerability to such forces as the index trades between the midpoint of its range over the last month, showing early symptoms range-bound price action may materialize in the coming weeks. That said, volatility may have an opportunity to rear its head with the upcoming non-farm payrolls report due Friday morning.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame (December 2020 – June 2021)

nasdaq 100 price chart

Expectations ahead of the report have been raised following an upbeat ADP employment report Thursday. While strong economic data and a lower unemployment rate are positives for the average American, such occurrences might also drive the Fed to taper more quickly than the market previously expected. Taper talk and the monetary policy moves that may follow will likely work to pressure technology stocks which could, in turn, send the broader Nasdaq 100 lower.

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) Drives the US Dollar & Currency Volatility

Thus it can be argued the market is in a climate where good news is bad for equity prices because it means tighter monetary policy sooner, and bad news is good for stock prices because investors will expect the Fed to remain accommodative for longer. This relationship is likely felt most by the mega-cap technology stocks of the Nasdaq 100 because much of their valuation is based on future growth expectations under the current monetary policy environment.

Further still, investors were offered a glimpse at this dynamic Thursday following an upbeat ADP employment report when the US Dollar rose alongside US Treasury yields as the Nasdaq 100 slipped. With the upcoming NFP report set to be the most important scheduled event risk for the next few sessions, traders should be wary of potential volatility that might follow an exceedingly impressive or unimpressive print.

As it stands, volatility would likely be most muted should the print land within a few percentage points of the expected figure, an outcome that might leave the Nasdaq 100 grasping for direction in its current trading range. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebound or ‘Dead Cat’ Bounce?
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebound or ‘Dead Cat’ Bounce?
2021-06-03 20:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Aims Higher on Robust Data, Taper Risk
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Aims Higher on Robust Data, Taper Risk
2021-06-03 15:05:00
USD/TRY Forecast: USD/TRY Record High, Volatility Rising on Policy Easing Risks
USD/TRY Forecast: USD/TRY Record High, Volatility Rising on Policy Easing Risks
2021-06-03 11:05:00
Russian Wealth Fund to Slash US Dollar Holdings to Zero - Reinvest in EUR, Gold, and Yuan
Russian Wealth Fund to Slash US Dollar Holdings to Zero - Reinvest in EUR, Gold, and Yuan
2021-06-03 10:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100