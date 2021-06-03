British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Ranges Hold Ahead of US Payrolls Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Soar on Demand Hopes, US Inventories and Jobs Data Eyed
2021-06-03 07:07:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle & Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress
2021-06-02 18:27:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-02 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?
2021-06-02 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD May Rise with Retail Trader Short Bets Ahead of NFPs
2021-06-03 05:00:00
Gold Forecast Bright on Weak USD; Silver Eyes Multi-Year High
2021-06-02 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Ranges Hold Ahead of US Payrolls Data
2021-06-03 08:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Initial reaction: - DXY < 90.00 - EUR/USD and GBP/USD testing 1.22 & 1.42 respectively https://t.co/TpVZJp5xyN
  • Russian Finance Minister states that there are plans to cut dollar holdings in wealth fund to zero and will invest in Euro, Yuan and Gold reserves instead
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.06% France 40: -0.06% Wall Street: -0.19% US 500: -0.21% FTSE 100: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZjTwge3v2r
  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) seen +20% @ $75 in pre-US trade....#AMC #WSB #Volatility @DailyFX
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/kqiup3nbaW
  • Crude Oil Prices Soar on Demand Hopes, US Inventories and Jobs Data Eyed - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/06/03/Crude-Oil-Prices-Soar-on-Demand-Hopes-US-Inventories-and-Jobs-Data-Eyed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #CRUDEOIL #OOTT #EIA
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (MAY) Actual: 62.9 Expected: 61.8 Previous: 61.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (MAY) Actual: 62.9 Expected: 62.0 Previous: 60.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/0jKO6vbSbt
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (MAY) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 62.0 Previous: 60.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Ranges Hold Ahead of US Payrolls Data

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Ranges Hold Ahead of US Payrolls Data

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD continues to trade broadly sideways between support at 1.4092 and resistance at 1.4249.
  • With little UK news to focus on, the next significant move in the pair will likely be in response to US non-farm payrolls data due 1330 BST (1230 GMT) Friday.
Advertisement

GBP/USD stable ahead of US jobs data

Like many other markets, GBP/USD is trading broadly sideways ahead of Friday’s US non-farm payrolls data. For now, the key levels to watch are 1.4092, the low recorded on May 27, and 1.4249, the high touched on June 1, with a break either way possible after the US employment report.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (May 18 – June 3, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Ranges Hold Ahead of US Payrolls Data

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

After a period when the US employment report seemed to have declined in importance, it now looks to have regained its crown as the most important data release of the month and this time round the consensus forecast is a rise of 650,000 in payrolls. Attention will also be on the average earnings numbers as traders watch out for signs of wage inflation that might prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten US monetary policy sooner than currently expected.

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Ranges Hold Ahead of US Payrolls Data

Source: DailyFX calendar

Longer term, the bias in GBP/USD still seems to be to the downside, with 1.41 a likely target for the Sterling bears, followed by 1.40 if that support breaks.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Stumbles as Updated Travel List Looms
FTSE 100 Stumbles as Updated Travel List Looms
2021-06-03 09:30:00
EUR/GBP Price Outlook - Multi-Week Trading Range Coming Under Pressure
EUR/GBP Price Outlook - Multi-Week Trading Range Coming Under Pressure
2021-06-03 08:57:00
Natural Gas Forecast: Key Trendline in Focus as Strong Exports Provide Support
Natural Gas Forecast: Key Trendline in Focus as Strong Exports Provide Support
2021-06-03 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Defies Tapering Fears, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Higher
Nasdaq 100 Defies Tapering Fears, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Higher
2021-06-03 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed