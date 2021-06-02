News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-01 19:15:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
2021-06-01 12:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?
2021-06-02 01:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
2021-06-01 14:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows
2021-06-02 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows
2021-06-02 03:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-01 19:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-06-01 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/GTqP55cZsX
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.38% Gold: -0.05% Silver: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qYFlGa0YOZ
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GFxSh9E4ZC
  • Hang Seng Tech Index May Breach the "Descending Channel" - #HSTECH chart https://t.co/PJitdzs349
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 80.03%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bSqRid4aj3
  • 🇦🇺 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q1) Actual: 1.8% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-02
  • 🇦🇺 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q1) Actual: 1.1% Expected: 0.6% Previous: -1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-02
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/mh4VwYisd0
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: USD/TRY Pushes Higher Following Erdogan's Comments on Interest Rates $USDTRY Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/02/USDTRY-Pushes-Higher-Following-Erdogans-Comments-on-Interest-Rates.html
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q1) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.5% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-02
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

DOW JONES, HANG SENG, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.13%, -0.05% and -0.23% respectively
  • US ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 61.2 in May, compared to a baseline forecast of 60.9
  • Asia-Pacific markets are positioned for a mixed open. The HSI is testing a key chart resistance

Small-cap Rally, US Data, OPEC+, Hang Seng Index, Asia-Pacific Outlook:

The small-cap-centric Russell 2000 index rose 1.14% overnight, outperforming large-cap indices. This suggested that investors were probably rotating out from blue chips and into small- to mid-cap stocks amid inflation concerns. Rising retail speculative activity may signal an overheated market condition.

Stock prices of AMC entertainment and GameStop rallied 22.66% and 12.17% respectively, largely driven by a renewed wave of speculative activity by Reddit day traders. The so called “short squeeze” strategy in play here aims to force call option writers and short sellers to cover their losses by purchasing back the stocks from the open market, sending prices even higher.

The Dow Jones index closed modestly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a stronger-than-expected ISM manufacturing PMI data that underscores economic strength. The reading came in at 61.2, exceeding a baseline forecast of 60.9 and also marking the twelfth consecutive month of expansion. Demand, consumption and inputs registered strong growth compared to April, with supply shortage and labor constrains pointing to further rise in price levels.

Strong economic readings buoyed reflation optimism, sending the 10-year Treasury yields higher to 1.615% - a one week high. Materials and energy sectors outperformed, while the technology sector suffered a mild pullback. WTI crude oil prices surged 1.5% to a fresh two-and-half year high of $ 67.90 as the OPEC+ painted a bright outlook for energy demand and stayed on course to gradually roll back production cuts. Higher oil prices may support energy, oil & gas as well as offshore marine sectors.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI – 3 Years

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?

Source: ismworld.org

Asia-Pacific markets are positioned for a mixed start on Wednesday. Futures in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore are in the red, whereas those in mainland China, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, India and Thailand are in the green.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed over 1% yesterday, lifted the technology sector. Data shows southbound net inflow via the stock connection surged to HKD 5,295 million on June 1st as risk appetite of mainland investors revitalized. This could signal further price strength as the stock connections account for nearly a quarter of the entire trading volume on the HK stock exchange.

Hang Seng Index vs. Daily Southbound Net Flow – 12 Months

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Looking back to Tuesday’s close, 5 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 43.3% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Materials (+2.91%), energy (+2.76%) and financials (+1.99%) outperformed, whereas healthcare (-1.56%) and consumer discretionary (-0.75%) trailed behind.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 01-06-2021

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis

The Dow Jones index is challenging the 200% Fibonacci extension level (34,920) for a second time. A successful attempt may open the door for further upside potential, whereas a failed one may result in a bearish “Double Top” pattern. Prices remain within an “Ascending Channel” formed since early November, the ceiling and the floor of which serve as key support and resistance levels respectively. Bearish MACD divergence suggests that bullish momentum may be fading however.

Dow Jones Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) formed a “Double Bottom” chart pattern on the daily chart and may be positioned for further price gains. The index breached above the trend-determine 100-day SMA line with upward momentum. An immediate resistance level can be found at 29,344 – the 50% Fibonacci retracement as well as the neckline of the “Double Bottom”. Breaching above this level may open the door for further upside potential with an eye on 29,778 – the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

Hang Seng IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index reached an all-time high on Friday after breaching above a key resistance level of 7,126 – the 261.8% Fibonacci extension. Prices have since opened the door for further upside potential with an eye on 7,200. The MACD indicator formed a bullish crossover and trended higher, suggesting that upward momentum is building.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows
Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows
2021-06-02 03:00:00
AUD/USD Analysis: Australian Dollar Points Higher Following Strong Q1 GDP Data
AUD/USD Analysis: Australian Dollar Points Higher Following Strong Q1 GDP Data
2021-06-02 02:00:00
USD/TRY Pushes Higher Following Erdogan's Comments on Interest Rates
USD/TRY Pushes Higher Following Erdogan's Comments on Interest Rates
2021-06-02 00:00:00
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebound or ‘Dead Cat’ Bounce?
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebound or ‘Dead Cat’ Bounce?
2021-06-01 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Hong Kong HS50
Wall Street
Mixed