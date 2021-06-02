Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges on Coinbase Pro Listing News, Elon Musk Tweets Approval

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Building on Bullish Support
2021-06-02 09:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-01 19:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit 2-Year Highs on Upbeat Demand Outlook, Falling Stockpiles
2021-06-02 05:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?
2021-06-02 01:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
2021-06-01 14:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows
2021-06-02 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable, With Near-Term Bias Lower
2021-06-02 08:00:00
Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows
2021-06-02 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-06-02 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Uptrends in Focus as Net-Short Bets Cool
2021-06-02 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.45% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NeL0DGT9jd
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/UzUwh6mEQ3
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.19% France 40: 0.15% FTSE 100: 0.15% Wall Street: 0.07% US 500: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/N4ngnNUPl8
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/QkwJwLZsmv
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Debelle Speech due at 09:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-02
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/627C6Y8fV3
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending (APR) Actual: £3.3B Expected: £6.6B Previous: £11.832B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-02
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Approvals (APR) Actual: 86.9K Expected: 84.975K Previous: 82.735K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-02
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Approvals (APR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 84.975K Previous: 82.7K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-02
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending (APR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: £6.6B Previous: £11.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-02
Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges on Coinbase Pro Listing News, Elon Musk Tweets Approval

Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges on Coinbase Pro Listing News, Elon Musk Tweets Approval

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) News, Analysis, and Charts:

  • Dogecoin soars on Coinbase Pro adoption.
  • Ethereum/Bitcoin spread moving higher.

News that Coinbase Pro will allow trading in Dogecoin from tomorrow (June 3) sent the meme-inspired coin sharply higher as traders begin to price in the added liquidity and potential buying interest from a new pool of investors. Coinbase Pro accounts will be able to transfer their Dogecoin holdings into their professional accounts’ if liquidity measures are met’ according to a company blog post. Coinbase Pro is geared towards the more active trading accounts compared to the normal Coinbase account.

If Coinbase Pro adoption is successful, then the standard accounts are likely to have trading access to Dogecoin in the coming weeks.

Dogecoin is currently trading 25% on a 24-hour basis, fueled in part by a tweet from ‘Dogefather’ Elon Musk who appeared to approve the move, boosting the attraction of the coin.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges on Coinbase Pro Listing News, Elon Musk Tweets Approval

The daily chart shows Dogecoin touching a fresh two-week high and eyeing further gains. The recent series of lower highs has been broken, while a series of higher lows off the May 19 low at $0.21 remain in place. A prior high at $0.45 may temper the move in the short term.

Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) Daily Price Chart

Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges on Coinbase Pro Listing News, Elon Musk Tweets Approval

Chart via TradingView

The Ethereum/Bitcoin spread has recovered a large part of the mid-to-late May sell-off and has resumed its move higher. The recovery shows the positive sentiment towards Ethereum and the recent 810+ high may soon come under pressure.

Ethereum/Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) Daily Price Chart

Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges on Coinbase Pro Listing News, Elon Musk Tweets Approval

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What are your views on Dogecoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Building on Bullish Support
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Building on Bullish Support
2021-06-02 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable, With Near-Term Bias Lower
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable, With Near-Term Bias Lower
2021-06-02 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 2-Year Highs on Upbeat Demand Outlook, Falling Stockpiles
Crude Oil Prices Hit 2-Year Highs on Upbeat Demand Outlook, Falling Stockpiles
2021-06-02 05:00:00
Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows
Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows
2021-06-02 03:00:00
Advertisement